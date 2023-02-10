Get $200 Bonus with SI Sportsbook Promo Code in Colorado, Michigan, Virginia

The Eagles and Chiefs will meet in Super Bowl LVII and bettors can get a $200 bonus from SI Sportsbook with this promo code.

Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 6:30 pm ET and according to SI Sportsbook, we should probably expect a close game

The Eagles are currently favored by just 1.5 points vs. the Chiefs. The game total is set at 50.5, indicating this could be more of an offensive shootout. Sixty percent of public bets on SI Sportsbook is backing Philadelphia to take home the Lombardi trophy. If you are looking to get in on the action and get a $200 bonus, use this link to sign up on SI Sportsbook.

Each of these two teams was the top seed in their conferences and both went 16-3 this year, including the postseason. Both teams have scored exactly 28.7 points per game. The Eagles are a run-first team, while the Chiefs are much more pass-heavy, and these two offensive schemes should be fascinating to watch on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes has led the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl in four years. He will be looking to take home his second Lombardi trophy and erase the memories of Super Bowl LV, when he did not throw for a single touchdown vs. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Despite playing on a high-ankle sprain, the Chiefs eliminated last year’s AFC Champion Bengals two weeks ago, The Kansas City signal-caller threw for an incredible 5,350 yards and 41 passing TDs this season during the regular season and won the league's Most Valuable Player award.

Jalen Hurts had an incredible season as well, leading the Eagles to a dominant NFC Championship win. The mobile quarterback not only threw for 247 passing yards per game (13th) with a passer rating of 101.5, he also ran in 13 touchdowns and averaged more than 50 rushing yards per game.

The Philadelphia defense was arguably the best in the league this season vs. the pass and the Chiefs' defense allowed the most passing TDs during the regular season.

Against the spread, the Eagles have fared better this season with a 10-9 record. The Chiefs have gone 7-11-1 ATS.

