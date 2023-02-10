Open in App
Sports Illustrated

Get $200 Bonus with SI Sportsbook Promo Code in Colorado, Michigan, Virginia

By Jennifer Piacenti,

14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TKaa1_0kjSvAn100

The Eagles and Chiefs will meet in Super Bowl LVII and bettors can get a $200 bonus from SI Sportsbook with this promo code.

Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 6:30 pm ET and according to SI Sportsbook, we should probably expect a close game

The Eagles are currently favored by just 1.5 points vs. the Chiefs. The game total is set at 50.5, indicating this could be more of an offensive shootout. Sixty percent of public bets on SI Sportsbook is backing Philadelphia to take home the Lombardi trophy. If you are looking to get in on the action and get a $200 bonus, use this link to sign up on SI Sportsbook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ouJVL_0kjSvAn100

Bet $20 and Get $200 at SI Sportsbook For Super Bowl 57

Each of these two teams was the top seed in their conferences and both went 16-3 this year, including the postseason. Both teams have scored exactly 28.7 points per game. The Eagles are a run-first team, while the Chiefs are much more pass-heavy, and these two offensive schemes should be fascinating to watch on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes has led the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl in four years. He will be looking to take home his second Lombardi trophy and erase the memories of Super Bowl LV, when he did not throw for a single touchdown vs. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Despite playing on a high-ankle sprain, the Chiefs eliminated last year’s AFC Champion Bengals two weeks ago, The Kansas City signal-caller threw for an incredible 5,350 yards and 41 passing TDs this season during the regular season and won the league's Most Valuable Player award.

Jalen Hurts had an incredible season as well, leading the Eagles to a dominant NFC Championship win. The mobile quarterback not only threw for 247 passing yards per game (13th) with a passer rating of 101.5, he also ran in 13 touchdowns and averaged more than 50 rushing yards per game.

The Philadelphia defense was arguably the best in the league this season vs. the pass and the Chiefs' defense allowed the most passing TDs during the regular season.

Against the spread, the Eagles have fared better this season with a 10-9 record. The Chiefs have gone 7-11-1 ATS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFdFi_0kjSvAn100

Claim Your $200 From SI Sportsbook in Michigan, Colorado, Virginia

There's over 100 different bets on Super Bowl 57 listed on SI Sportsbook. Claiming your $200 bonus is simple and we've outlined the steps below:

1. Sign up for a new account by clicking here.

2. Make a deposit with Promo Code: SI200

3. Bet $20 or more on the Chiefs or Eagles and get the $200 bonus

Who can participate in this promotion?

  • This promotion is for first time players who neither made a deposit nor placed a bet on the Website.
  • No one under the age of 21 may participate in this promotion.
  • Must live in Colorado, Michigan or Virginia

Other Must Know Info

  • SI Sportsbook is a paid partner of Sports Illustrated
  • If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
  • Always Bet Responsibly
