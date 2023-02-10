Open in App
Garland, TX
KRLD News Radio

Jury finds Garland man guilty of capital murder for his role in deadly 2021 shooting

By News Radio 1080 Krld,

7 days ago

A Dallas County jury found a Garland man guilty of capital murder for his role in a deadly shooting that took place in December 2021.

Prosecutors say Richard Acosta, 34, drove his teenage son Abel to and from a Garland convenience store on Dec. 26, 2021, where the teenager is accused of fatally shot three people and injured another.

Abel Acosta has not been found since the deadly incident.

Surveillance video from that night shows a man firing shots into the store, killing 14-year-old Xavier Gonzales, 16-year-old Ivan Noyala, and 17-year-old Rafael Garcia. The video then shows the gunman get into a pickup truck and drive away.

Police say Richard Acosta was the driver of the pickup. Acosta's automatic sentence is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

