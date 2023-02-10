Open in App
East Lansing, MI
COACHES SHOW: Spartans get ready for Ohio State

By Andrew BirkleAudrey Dahlgren,

7 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With just seven regular season games remaining for the Michigan State men’s basketball team, coach Tom Izzo is confident his team will be able to string it together by the end of the year.

All the Spartans have to do is stick to Izzo’s old adage of defend, rebound, and run, and one player he’s banking on to facilitate it all is point guard A.J. Hoggard.

This should come as no surprise, considering Izzo views his point guards as his quarterbacks of his teams.

The junior has seen a big increase in his role this season and will be crucial to any success MSU has in March.

On this week’s edition of the MSUFCU Coaches Show, Hoggard sat down with our Haley Schoengart and shared some of his ambitions for his time at MSU.

He said when it’s all said and done, he wants to be one of the best ever to wear green and white. But after a couple seasons playing under Izzo, he’s learned that definitely won’t be easy.

Speaking of Izzo, we also chatted with the head coach of the Michigan State basketball team, who shared his thoughts on the log jam in the Big Ten Conference behind Purdue.

Izzo also discussed the play of Jaden Akins, who has been shooting the ball extremely well in addition to his ability to throw down some sweet dunks. Plus, Izzo and Audrey Dahlgren talk about former MSU assistant coach Mike Garland, who was honored during a TV timeout at the Maryland game after he survived a car crash that was caused from a heart issue.

After we chatted with Izzo, it was time for a little MSU hockey.

Ian Kress sat down with the Krygier twins, who are both playing well in their senior seasons at MSU.

And last but not least, we heard from Adam Nightingale, who has led a remarkable turnaround in his first year at the helm for MSU hockey.

For all that and more, watch the MSU Coaches Show at the top of the page.

