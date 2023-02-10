Open in App
Grand Rapids, MI
WOOD TV8

Vote for your favorites in real time at Art Battle

By Susan Shaw,

7 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for something different to do next weekend, you may want to take part in a live art competition.

It’s called Art Battle and you can help vote on the winner as the art is created live and on the spot.

Sarah Jager with Art Battle said the audience gets to walk around and vote by text on the live art competition while 12 artists are busy creating their work. The winner will get a $200 cash prize and the art is available for purchase.

It is being held on Feb. 18 at Zeal Aerial Fitness on Godfrey Avenue and Hall Street in Grand Rapids. This is the third time the competition has come to Grand Rapids and more are planned.

The event costs $20 to attend and you can bring your own beverages. For more information, visit the Art Battle website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

