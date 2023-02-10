Evans Middle School apologizes for release of ‘improper assignment’ on LGBTQ discrimination

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Evans Middle School has issued a letter of apology to parents after erroneously releasing what they say was an ‘improper assignment’ to students, related to LGBTQ issues and discrimination.

The assignment was made available via Google Classroom on Thursday, February 9. All links to said assignment have since been removed and taken offline, according to the release.

The letter states that the material was mistakenly linked to an improper assignment that was not intended for students.

“Please rest assured, this was not an adopted instructional resource nor is the subject matter included within the curriculum of Evans Middle School or the Columbia County School District,” says Principal Juliet King, in the letter sent to parents. “The intention of the assignment was to include vetted scenarios related to teaching and supporting positive student behavior, and unfortunately, the wrong content was linked.”

The letter goes on to state that the school’s staff is working to establish a process to prevent this from happening in the future. It also states that few students accessed the material while it was available.

“We want to work together to continue to provide a safe and positive learning environment for

our students and staff.”

You can find screenshots of the assignment below:















For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.