Open in App
Columbia County, GA
See more from this location?
WJBF

Evans Middle School apologizes for release of ‘improper assignment’ on LGBTQ discrimination

By Mike Lepp,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHDQZ_0kjSswXU00

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Evans Middle School has issued a letter of apology to parents after erroneously releasing what they say was an ‘improper assignment’ to students, related to LGBTQ issues and discrimination.

The assignment was made available via Google Classroom on Thursday, February 9. All links to said assignment have since been removed and taken offline, according to the release.

The letter states that the material was mistakenly linked to an improper assignment that was not intended for students.

“Please rest assured, this was not an adopted instructional resource nor is the subject matter included within the curriculum of Evans Middle School or the Columbia County School District,” says Principal Juliet King, in the letter sent to parents. “The intention of the assignment was to include vetted scenarios related to teaching and supporting positive student behavior, and unfortunately, the wrong content was linked.”

ALSO ON WJBF: 8 arrested in Richmond County drug trafficking investigation

The letter goes on to state that the school’s staff is working to establish a process to prevent this from happening in the future. It also states that few students accessed the material while it was available.

“We want to work together to continue to provide a safe and positive learning environment for
our students and staff.”

You can find screenshots of the assignment below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Je6s_0kjSswXU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3YKl_0kjSswXU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KrtfY_0kjSswXU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLgLS_0kjSswXU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4CZu_0kjSswXU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxbIm_0kjSswXU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPJLM_0kjSswXU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJ5oJ_0kjSswXU00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbia County, GA
12 CSRA school districts to hold joint job fair in March
Augusta, GA1 day ago
MCG shares plans for greater impact on public health in State of the College address
Augusta, GA11 hours ago
13-year-old Georgia girl goes to hospital with headache, dies of leukemia just hours later
Augusta, GA3 days ago
Most Popular
Students at AU react to Michigan State University mass shooting
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Accused foot licker worked for Richmond County School System
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Augusta University holds Black History Read-In
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Giveit4Ward surprises teacher’s assistant at Augusta daycare
Augusta, GA3 days ago
‘The pattern of predators’: Guardian of Urban Air assault victim speaks out
Augusta, GA12 hours ago
‘Stuff the Stadium’ event donates toys to local CSRA charities
Augusta, GA1 day ago
‘A light in any room’: Harlem family mourns 13-year-old
Harlem, GA11 hours ago
I-TEAM UPDATE: A look at the death of the youngest politician in Richmond County
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Hometown History: Springfield Baptist Church
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Person lunges at Tops mass shooter, proceedings in a delay
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Volunteers needed for food distribution event in Aiken
Aiken, SC2 days ago
New details emerge on shooting of prowler in Grovetown
Grovetown, GA23 hours ago
Some commissioners do not embrace recommended ambulance zone provider
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Do you remember the infamous CSRA toe sucker?
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Grovetown Police searching for missing teen
Grovetown, GA2 days ago
19 Best Restaurants in Augusta, Georgia to Try Today
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Grovetown Police arrest gang member involved in mobile home park shooting
Grovetown, GA9 hours ago
Central EMS recommended as Augusta’s new ambulance zone provider
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Gold Cross protest adds twist to heated Augusta ambulance service battle
Augusta, GA3 days ago
Going out on a limb with a big tree for Arbor Day
Augusta, GA10 hours ago
S.C. rooting out invasive trees, but Aiken offers replacements
Aiken, SC1 day ago
Thursday results: Augusta-area high school basketball region tournaments
Augusta, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy