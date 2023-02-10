Open in App
Lake Elsinore, CA
KFI AM 640

Popular California Tourist Destination Closed For Fear Of Safety

By Logan DeLoye,

7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

An entire California tourist destination has been closed as a safety precaution in consideration of locals and wildlife. According to SF Gate , the superbloom of golden poppies that draws hundreds of thousands of tourists to Walker Canyon each year is now closed off to the public. Lake Elsinore Mayor Natasha Johnson detailed the reason for the decision, and which areas will be blocked off to visitors.

“In an effort to maintain the safety of public land and wildlife, today I am announcing that Walker Canyon will be closed to all visitors. The trails on both public and private lands are closed. Parking in and around Walker Canyon is closed. Walker Canyon road access at Lake Street, closed." In a curious turn of events, the tourists are the safety hazard. SF Gate mentioned that the tourists that come to see the phenomenon are the very people who destroy it.

“Tens of thousands of people, as many as 100,000 in a weekend, people of Disneyland-sized crowds, were seeking to experience nature. They trampled the very habitat that they placed so high in regard and sought to enjoy.” Visitors are not even allowed to park to view the budding golden poppies from afar, as anyone illegally parked is at risk of being towed.

