Crellin, MD

WTRF

WVU Medicine eases masking policy

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — WVU Medicine has eased its masking policy and will no longer require people to wear masks or protective face coverings in most settings, according to a press release. WVU Medicine is making these system-wide changes to its masking policy for employees, patients and visitors, effective...
deepcreektimes.com

Galentine’s Day

February 13, 2023: Have you heard of Galentine’s Day? It’s celebrated the day before Valentine’s Day as an opportunity for women to recognize other women! What started in a 2010 episode of the sitcom Parks and Recreation, Galentine’s Day has become popular! Happy Galentine’s Day to the rockstar ladies in my life!
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
connect-bridgeport.com

New Area Restaurant Opening in Former Eatery Site

According to WBOY, a new restaurant announced earlier this week that it is coming to Morgantown, and it may be sooner rather than later. According to the owners, Taters of Morgantown hopes to open in the old Cheese Louise building at 994 Willey Street within the next few months, pending food suppliers and licensing. It will have baked potatoes with customizable toppings at an affordable price.
MORGANTOWN, WV
tourcounsel.com

Country Club Mall | Shopping mall in LaVale, Maryland

Country Club Mall is a shopping mall located in LaVale, Maryland, a suburb of Cumberland, Maryland in Allegany County, Maryland. The mall has sixty retail units, as well as seven vendor stands on the main concourse. Located in the Country Club Mall is the Country Club Mall 8 Cinemas, the largest movie theater in Allegany County.
LA VALE, MD
OnlyInYourState

This Restaurant In West Virginia Is The Only One Of Its Kind And You’ll Want To Visit

Where can you find an international Halal restaurant with a nearly 50-year history of delicious food and excellent service to its community that’s actually located in an airport and offers up-close-and-personal runway views to diners as they enjoy their meal? Nowhere! Nowhere except at Ali Baba Restaurant, that is, a one-of-a-kind Mediterranean dining option in Morgantown, West Virginia.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

SHERIFF: 68-year-old woman shot on her front porch

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are searching for whoever shot a woman at her Randolph County home. Deputies responded Saturday night to a home on Railroad Ave. in Mill Creek on reports that woman had been shot. The woman, identified as 68-year-old Sharon Moss, told deputies she had heard a...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Shore News Network

Cumberland man charged after assaulting woman during domestic dispute

CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland man has been arrested and charged after a physical altercation with a woman inside a Mount Royal Avenue home on Friday. According to police, on Friday, Cumberland City police officers issued Kelah Monae Johnson, 24, with a criminal summons. The summons was issued as a result of an incident occurring on February 8, at a residence in the 800 block of Mount Royal Avenue. It is alleged that Johnson was involved in a verbal altercation during that incident that turned physical, resulting in minor injuries to a female victim. Johnson was issued a summons and The post Cumberland man charged after assaulting woman during domestic dispute appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND, MD

