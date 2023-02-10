Read full article on original website
WTRF
WVU Medicine eases masking policy
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — WVU Medicine has eased its masking policy and will no longer require people to wear masks or protective face coverings in most settings, according to a press release. WVU Medicine is making these system-wide changes to its masking policy for employees, patients and visitors, effective...
wtae.com
Laurel Highlands teacher facing felony charges stemming from text messages with student
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A Laurel Highlands School District teacher is facing several charges after allegedly recording a conversation with a student without that student's knowledge and sharing it with another student through text message. During a press conference Friday, Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower announced that Ashley Thurby...
deepcreektimes.com
Galentine’s Day
February 13, 2023: Have you heard of Galentine’s Day? It’s celebrated the day before Valentine’s Day as an opportunity for women to recognize other women! What started in a 2010 episode of the sitcom Parks and Recreation, Galentine’s Day has become popular! Happy Galentine’s Day to the rockstar ladies in my life!
Black bear spotted in White Hall Thursday
If you've ventured out in the last few days due to the warm weather, you're not the only one. A White Hall man got a visit from what looks like a juvenile black bear.
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Westmoreland County.
connect-bridgeport.com
New Area Restaurant Opening in Former Eatery Site
According to WBOY, a new restaurant announced earlier this week that it is coming to Morgantown, and it may be sooner rather than later. According to the owners, Taters of Morgantown hopes to open in the old Cheese Louise building at 994 Willey Street within the next few months, pending food suppliers and licensing. It will have baked potatoes with customizable toppings at an affordable price.
tourcounsel.com
Country Club Mall | Shopping mall in LaVale, Maryland
Country Club Mall is a shopping mall located in LaVale, Maryland, a suburb of Cumberland, Maryland in Allegany County, Maryland. The mall has sixty retail units, as well as seven vendor stands on the main concourse. Located in the Country Club Mall is the Country Club Mall 8 Cinemas, the largest movie theater in Allegany County.
Road work to stretch for 8 months on one Monongalia County road
Those who live on Monongalia County Route 5, Camp Run Road, will experience delays coming and going for several months, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH).
Bay Net
Proposed Bill Could Change How County Commissioners Are Elected, Here’s What To Know
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 30, 2023, Delegate Brian Crosby [D] introduced House Bill 447, which could potentially change the way County Commissioners are elected in Calvert, St. Mary’s, and Garrett Counties. Currently, every registered voter in the county has a vote for each Commissioner candidate on the...
OnlyInYourState
This Restaurant In West Virginia Is The Only One Of Its Kind And You’ll Want To Visit
Where can you find an international Halal restaurant with a nearly 50-year history of delicious food and excellent service to its community that’s actually located in an airport and offers up-close-and-personal runway views to diners as they enjoy their meal? Nowhere! Nowhere except at Ali Baba Restaurant, that is, a one-of-a-kind Mediterranean dining option in Morgantown, West Virginia.
RCB student and his father arrested after ‘Death Machine’ video
A student at Robert C. Byrd High School was arrested on Friday after deputies say he posted several threatening videos online.
WDTV
SHERIFF: 68-year-old woman shot on her front porch
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are searching for whoever shot a woman at her Randolph County home. Deputies responded Saturday night to a home on Railroad Ave. in Mill Creek on reports that woman had been shot. The woman, identified as 68-year-old Sharon Moss, told deputies she had heard a...
DA: Wanted Somerset County man jailed after traffic stop turns up drugs
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A wanted man is locked up after a traffic stop turned up numerous amounts of drugs, according to the Somerset County District Attorney. Richard Gindlesperger, 45, of Somerset, was pulled over in Jefferson Township sometime overnight from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, by DA detectives, the county Drug Task Force and […]
wtae.com
Four people charged after man is found on I-79 after being assaulted and robbed
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said four people are facing charges after a man was found with serious injuries on I-79 northbound in Franklin Township, Greene County. The man was found in the afternoon on Jan. 29. State police said troopers were called to check the welfare of...
Cumberland man charged after assaulting woman during domestic dispute
CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland man has been arrested and charged after a physical altercation with a woman inside a Mount Royal Avenue home on Friday. According to police, on Friday, Cumberland City police officers issued Kelah Monae Johnson, 24, with a criminal summons. The summons was issued as a result of an incident occurring on February 8, at a residence in the 800 block of Mount Royal Avenue. It is alleged that Johnson was involved in a verbal altercation during that incident that turned physical, resulting in minor injuries to a female victim. Johnson was issued a summons and The post Cumberland man charged after assaulting woman during domestic dispute appeared first on Shore News Network.
