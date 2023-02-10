Open in App
Kenton, OH
See more from this location?
The Lima News

Master Gardeners offer seminars

By Dean Brown,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OpaQs_0kjSpXm400

KENTON — “Something Old, New, Tried & True in the Garden” offered by the Hardin County OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will be held March 9 at the Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative Community Room, 1210 W Lima Street in Kenton. The seminar is open to the public. The cost is $50, which includes meals and door prizes. For active OSU Master Gardener Volunteers, the fee is $40. Doors open on the day of the event at 8:15 am, the program starts at 9:00 am and ends at 4:00 pm. The registration deadline is February 23 with a limited class size. For more information about this event, call Kim Thomas 419-674-8012.

Nora Hiland will speak on “Exotic Invasive Plants.”

Timothy McDermott’s presentation will focus on “What is Compost.”

“Planting Container Gardens” will be the topic discussed by Candi Scheiderer.

The final presentation will be Bradley Allen speaking on “Growing Hydrangeas.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
LACRPC to host Youth Bike and Pedestrian Task Force
Lima, OH2 days ago
Open blues jam set to hit Elks Lodge
Lima, OH2 days ago
Career tech partners with businesses
Lima, OH2 days ago
Realtors weigh local housing market
Lima, OH1 day ago
Police calls
Lima, OH2 days ago
Jordan on offensive with tech companies
Lima, OH1 day ago
Dayton man who fled, almost hit officer sentenced to 5 years prison
Lima, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy