Master Gardeners offer seminars

KENTON — “Something Old, New, Tried & True in the Garden” offered by the Hardin County OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will be held March 9 at the Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative Community Room, 1210 W Lima Street in Kenton. The seminar is open to the public. The cost is $50, which includes meals and door prizes. For active OSU Master Gardener Volunteers, the fee is $40. Doors open on the day of the event at 8:15 am, the program starts at 9:00 am and ends at 4:00 pm. The registration deadline is February 23 with a limited class size. For more information about this event, call Kim Thomas 419-674-8012.

Nora Hiland will speak on “Exotic Invasive Plants.”

Timothy McDermott’s presentation will focus on “What is Compost.”

“Planting Container Gardens” will be the topic discussed by Candi Scheiderer.

The final presentation will be Bradley Allen speaking on “Growing Hydrangeas.”