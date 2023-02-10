Read full article on original website
Metro News
Granville mayor concerned about measure to repeal business licenses
GRANVILLE, W.Va. — Granville Mayor Patty Lewis is raising concerns about House Bill 2842 and is asking commissioners in Monongalia County for help. During the group trip to Charleston for Mon-Preston County Day, Lewis said she first heard of the proposal to repeal municipal licenses and fees. “We looked...
deepcreektimes.com
Galentine’s Day
February 13, 2023: Have you heard of Galentine’s Day? It’s celebrated the day before Valentine’s Day as an opportunity for women to recognize other women! What started in a 2010 episode of the sitcom Parks and Recreation, Galentine’s Day has become popular! Happy Galentine’s Day to the rockstar ladies in my life!
A Tale of Two Malls: Johnstown Galleria, Logan Valley Mall taking new approach in changing landscape
(WTAJ) — What used to be suburban staples, where shoppers had a nearly unlimited selection, teenagers had a hub to socialize after school and hundreds of people had a place to work, have become long forgotten, leaving many cold-shouldered and others neglected. The American mall, once known as the ultimate center for anything and everything […]
Preston County’s only cannabis dispensary opens
The Next Level Wellness store in Kingwood is now the only medical cannabis dispensary in Preston County.
Black bear spotted in White Hall Thursday
If you've ventured out in the last few days due to the warm weather, you're not the only one. A White Hall man got a visit from what looks like a juvenile black bear.
$200k Cash 5 ticket sold in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One lucky Cash 5 player in Westmoreland County is a bit richer after the Feb. 9 drawing. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Feb. 10 that a $200,000 winning Cash 5 ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle, located at 41 Towne Center Drive, in Leechburg. The winner matched all five […]
WPXI Pittsburgh
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Westmoreland County.
connect-bridgeport.com
New Area Restaurant Opening in Former Eatery Site
According to WBOY, a new restaurant announced earlier this week that it is coming to Morgantown, and it may be sooner rather than later. According to the owners, Taters of Morgantown hopes to open in the old Cheese Louise building at 994 Willey Street within the next few months, pending food suppliers and licensing. It will have baked potatoes with customizable toppings at an affordable price.
Metro News
Monongalia fire goes from building to woods
BROOKHAVEN, W.Va. — A Monday afternoon fire in Monongalia County resulted in a full response from county fire crews. Monongalia County MECCA 911 Executive Director Jim Smith said the initial call came in at 3:28 p.m. as a barn or storage building fire on Morningside Drive near 11th Avenue in Brookhaven.
New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
Elizabeth Forward High School cancels school on Monday after fire rips through auditorium
ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) - Several crews were called to a fire at Elizabeth Forward High School's auditorium on Sunday morning. Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the building high into the sky. Crews from Jefferson Hills, Elizabeth Forward, Munhall, and others are all on the scene of the four-alarm fire, with 13 companies in total responding. Those on the scene have told us that the fire happened inside the school's auditorium and no one was inside. The superintendent said while they are heartbroken, they're thankful no one was in the building. Elizabeth Forward High School will not have class tomorrow but the rest of the district will be open. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Road work to stretch for 8 months on one Monongalia County road
Those who live on Monongalia County Route 5, Camp Run Road, will experience delays coming and going for several months, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH).
Duo facing more, new burglary charges in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo from Bedford County are facing new burglary charges stemming from an investigation after they allegedly robbed a man’s summer home and a Navy vet’s house. Brady Wayde, 28, and Jimmy Joe Daniel, 44, were charged just a month ago after they allegedly robbed the veteran’s house, stealing Navy […]
wtae.com
Laurel Highlands teacher facing felony charges stemming from text messages with student
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A Laurel Highlands School District teacher is facing several charges after allegedly recording a conversation with a student without that student's knowledge and sharing it with another student through text message. During a press conference Friday, Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower announced that Ashley Thurby...
Salem boy dies of injuries sustained during house fire
An 11-year-old Salem boy died of injuries suffered in a Feb. 10 house fire, according to family members and officials at Greensburg Salem School District. David W. Becker was among three people rescued from the burning home on Route 819. A neighbor, Christina Shaner, helped Becker’s mother get his younger brother safely away from the fire. Shaner said she was unable to get inside the home to look for Becker. He was pulled out by firefighters and flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital.
wccsradio.com
REAR-END COLLISION REPORTED ON OLD ROUTE 22 IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP
A rear-end collision was reported late Monday morning in Burrell Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Blairsville and Black Lick Fire Departments at 11:39 AM to Villa Road. Ab Dettorre with the Blairsville Fire Department reported that the crash was a rear-end collision near the intersection with Villa Road and Route 22. No injuries were reported, but one vehicle was rendered inoperable and needed to be towed.
WATCH: Full body camera video from controversial use of force in Morgantown released
The Morgantown Police Department responded to a 12 News Freedom of Information Act request on Friday, providing the full body camera footage from an arrest that included a use of force that spurred controversy on Twitter last week.
RCB student and his father arrested after ‘Death Machine’ video
A student at Robert C. Byrd High School was arrested on Friday after deputies say he posted several threatening videos online.
Cumberland man charged after assaulting woman during domestic dispute
CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland man has been arrested and charged after a physical altercation with a woman inside a Mount Royal Avenue home on Friday. According to police, on Friday, Cumberland City police officers issued Kelah Monae Johnson, 24, with a criminal summons. The summons was issued as a result of an incident occurring on February 8, at a residence in the 800 block of Mount Royal Avenue. It is alleged that Johnson was involved in a verbal altercation during that incident that turned physical, resulting in minor injuries to a female victim. Johnson was issued a summons and The post Cumberland man charged after assaulting woman during domestic dispute appeared first on Shore News Network.
