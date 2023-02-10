ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

Metro News

Granville mayor concerned about measure to repeal business licenses

GRANVILLE, W.Va. — Granville Mayor Patty Lewis is raising concerns about House Bill 2842 and is asking commissioners in Monongalia County for help. During the group trip to Charleston for Mon-Preston County Day, Lewis said she first heard of the proposal to repeal municipal licenses and fees. “We looked...
GRANVILLE, WV
deepcreektimes.com

Galentine’s Day

February 13, 2023: Have you heard of Galentine’s Day? It’s celebrated the day before Valentine’s Day as an opportunity for women to recognize other women! What started in a 2010 episode of the sitcom Parks and Recreation, Galentine’s Day has become popular! Happy Galentine’s Day to the rockstar ladies in my life!
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WTAJ

$200k Cash 5 ticket sold in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One lucky Cash 5 player in Westmoreland County is a bit richer after the Feb. 9 drawing. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Feb. 10 that a $200,000 winning Cash 5 ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle, located at 41 Towne Center Drive, in Leechburg. The winner matched all five […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
connect-bridgeport.com

New Area Restaurant Opening in Former Eatery Site

According to WBOY, a new restaurant announced earlier this week that it is coming to Morgantown, and it may be sooner rather than later. According to the owners, Taters of Morgantown hopes to open in the old Cheese Louise building at 994 Willey Street within the next few months, pending food suppliers and licensing. It will have baked potatoes with customizable toppings at an affordable price.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Monongalia fire goes from building to woods

BROOKHAVEN, W.Va. — A Monday afternoon fire in Monongalia County resulted in a full response from county fire crews. Monongalia County MECCA 911 Executive Director Jim Smith said the initial call came in at 3:28 p.m. as a barn or storage building fire on Morningside Drive near 11th Avenue in Brookhaven.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Elizabeth Forward High School cancels school on Monday after fire rips through auditorium

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) - Several crews were called to a fire at Elizabeth Forward High School's auditorium on Sunday morning. Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the building high into the sky. Crews from Jefferson Hills, Elizabeth Forward, Munhall, and others are all on the scene of the four-alarm fire, with 13 companies in total responding. Those on the scene have told us that the fire happened inside the school's auditorium and no one was inside. The superintendent said while they are heartbroken, they're thankful no one was in the building. Elizabeth Forward High School will not have class tomorrow but the rest of the district will be open. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
ELIZABETH, PA
WTAJ

Duo facing more, new burglary charges in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo from Bedford County are facing new burglary charges stemming from an investigation after they allegedly robbed a man’s summer home and a Navy vet’s house. Brady Wayde, 28, and Jimmy Joe Daniel, 44, were charged just a month ago after they allegedly robbed the veteran’s house, stealing Navy […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Salem boy dies of injuries sustained during house fire

An 11-year-old Salem boy died of injuries suffered in a Feb. 10 house fire, according to family members and officials at Greensburg Salem School District. David W. Becker was among three people rescued from the burning home on Route 819. A neighbor, Christina Shaner, helped Becker’s mother get his younger brother safely away from the fire. Shaner said she was unable to get inside the home to look for Becker. He was pulled out by firefighters and flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital.
GREENSBURG, PA
wccsradio.com

REAR-END COLLISION REPORTED ON OLD ROUTE 22 IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP

A rear-end collision was reported late Monday morning in Burrell Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Blairsville and Black Lick Fire Departments at 11:39 AM to Villa Road. Ab Dettorre with the Blairsville Fire Department reported that the crash was a rear-end collision near the intersection with Villa Road and Route 22. No injuries were reported, but one vehicle was rendered inoperable and needed to be towed.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
Shore News Network

Cumberland man charged after assaulting woman during domestic dispute

CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland man has been arrested and charged after a physical altercation with a woman inside a Mount Royal Avenue home on Friday. According to police, on Friday, Cumberland City police officers issued Kelah Monae Johnson, 24, with a criminal summons. The summons was issued as a result of an incident occurring on February 8, at a residence in the 800 block of Mount Royal Avenue. It is alleged that Johnson was involved in a verbal altercation during that incident that turned physical, resulting in minor injuries to a female victim. Johnson was issued a summons and The post Cumberland man charged after assaulting woman during domestic dispute appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND, MD

