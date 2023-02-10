ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) - Several crews were called to a fire at Elizabeth Forward High School's auditorium on Sunday morning. Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the building high into the sky. Crews from Jefferson Hills, Elizabeth Forward, Munhall, and others are all on the scene of the four-alarm fire, with 13 companies in total responding. Those on the scene have told us that the fire happened inside the school's auditorium and no one was inside. The superintendent said while they are heartbroken, they're thankful no one was in the building. Elizabeth Forward High School will not have class tomorrow but the rest of the district will be open. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

ELIZABETH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO