The Lima News

Prison for Lima man who threatened judge

By Jessica Orozco,

7 days ago
Collins

LIMA — A Lima man convicted of threatening Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser who was sentenced to community control will spend three years in prison for violating the conditions of his probation Friday.

Ronald Collins, 50, convicted of third-degree felony retaliation and fourth-degree felony attempted retaliation, received the new sentence after testing positive for drugs on multiple occasions. Collins was also unsuccessfully terminated from mental health court.

Collins posted a video on social media expressing his anger toward Kohlrieser for an unrelated case, which police said threatened violence against the judge.

Collins said during the hearing that he struggles with mental illness and is now addicted to cocaine. He said a “female” offered him the drug while he was recovering from neck surgery, and he became hooked.

The man asked visiting Judge Gregory Singer to be sentenced to a rehabilitation center, but this request was denied.

Collins can file to appeal the sentence within 30 days. He will receive 221 days — more than seven months — jailtime credit toward his sentence.

