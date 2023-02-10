Detroit Land Bank agrees to pay $1.5M to settle federal investigation

The Detroit Land Bank Authority agreed to pay the federal government $1.5 million over claims that the agency failed to collect demolition-related invoices.

The entity's settlement with the government closes a 2019 investigation that claimed $13 million in payments were made to the Land Bank between 2017 and 2019 for “unsubstantiated costs” for backfill dirt used by contractors in the Land Bank's federally funded Hardest Hit Fund demolition program. The board of directors for the Land Bank Authority, which is responsible for selling vacant homes and lots in the city, voted to approve the settlement Friday morning.

“We ran demo as an independent program, keeping field and contractor expenses separate from our general operating budget and annual city subsidy. The city and its residents can rest assured that this investigation did not call into question the safety or effectiveness of the land bank’s demo program in eliminating blight, and this settlement will not be funded by any city tax dollars,” said Tammy Daniels, CEO of the land bank.

In the settlement, the Land Bank agreed to pay the government $1.5 million to refund a portion of the administrative fees that it received under the Hardest Hit Fund program.

A Free Press investigation found that a contractor who tore down several homes failed to properly dispose debris, raising further questions about high bidding awards for some demolition projects. The Free Press found that half a dozen were above the $25,000 ceiling for federal dollars.

The investigation did not result in any charges or lawsuits against the Land Bank Authority. The entity also provided all documentation requested and required for grant reimbursement under the program, agreeing that the settlement would avoid delays and litigation expenses, according to the land bank.

The U.S. Department of Treasury dedicated more than $265 million to Detroit’s Hardest Hit Fund demolition program. The land bank launched the program in 2014 and completed its final demolition through the program in August 2020, when demolitions shifted to the city's demolition department with the Proposal N bond initiative, according to the Land Bank.

The entity closed its Hardest Hit Fund program in July 2021 and spent all funding demolishing 15,083 blighted houses that were deemed dangerous.

Dana Afana is the Detroit city hall reporter for the Free Press. Contact Dana: dafana@freepress.com or 313-635-3491. Follow her on Twitter: @DanaAfana.