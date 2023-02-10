Phoenix airport lost and found: Here's what to do if you lose something

If you lose something at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, there are ways you can be reunited with the missing item.

The airport has a lost and found for belongings recovered in Terminals 3 and 4 and common areas such as the PHX Sky Train. The Transportation Security Administration has a lost and found for items left behind at TSA checkpoints.

With so many visitors traveling through Sky Harbor Airport this week for Super Bowl 2023 and the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament in Scottsdale , TSA shared information about the airport's lost and found services.

Eyeglasses, belts and coats are among the most common items forgotten or misplaced at security checkpoints, according to the TSA.

Here’s how to use the lost and found at Phoenix Sky Harbor airport.

Phoenix airport lost and found phone number

Call Sky Harbor’s Lost and Found office at 602-273-3333 and leave a message, or email lostandfound@phoenix.gov . Airport staff will hold most lost property for 10 days and keys for 30 days, unless other arrangements are made.

TSA lost and found at the Phoenix airport

The TSA’s lost and found office at Sky Harbor is in Terminal 3 on Level 7, accessible via the elevators near the arrivals lobby pre-security.

Visit www.tsa.gov/contact/lost-and-found and enter “Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport” or “PHX” to fill out an online form, and they will respond within five business days.

What if I lose something on the plane or at my gate?

Contact your airline. Sky Harbor’s website has the lost and found contacts for American, Southwest and all its other airlines.

