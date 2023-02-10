Open in App
Washington State
KETK / FOX51 News

Rep. Moran introduces bill to stop officials mishandling classified docs

By Michael Garcia,

7 days ago

WASHINGTON ( KETK ) – Congressman Nathaniel Moran (R-TX) introduced a bill on Thursday intended to prevent government officials from misplacing or mishandling classified documents.

Rep. Moran proposes 37% fee on remittances in first bill

If passed the proposed bill will be called the Information Security Investment Act , according to a press release. The bill will require every member of the federal government that is elected to complete training twice a year on how to properly store and keep safe classified documents.

“With recent reports describing the difficulties of high-level elected officials handling certain classified documents, it is imperative that we take additional steps to ensure that the confidential information of this country does not fall into the hands of our adversaries,” Moran said.

The bill would also require that the president, vice president and all members of Congress, representatives and senators, would have to complete their training within 180 days of the bill becoming law.

Congressman Moran to serve on third House committee

“There is, unfortunately, a necessity for this bill which will require all members of Congress, in addition to members of the executive, to complete training on how to properly handle and safeguard classified documents,” Moran said. “My bill seeks to ensure that there is no excuse for mishandling classified information, and works to help safeguard truly sensitive material from unintentional disclosure.”

