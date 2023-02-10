Wausau area obituaries February 10, 2023

Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Mark S. Becker

Mark Steven Becker, 65, of Wausau died on February 6, 2023, at UW Health Hospital in Madison after complications from a heart attack. He was born on April 28, 1957, in Wisconsin Rapids to Beverly and Robert Becker. He married Joan Theurer on August 23, 1986. He is survived by his best friend and partner in life, Joan, along with 5 brother-in laws, 4 sister-in laws, and 12 nieces and nephews.

Mark held a Master of Science degree in Guidance and Counseling from UW-Stout, completing post-graduate training in Brief Solution Focused Therapy and EMDR. His passion was helping people work through life’s challenges, being a therapist for 39 years.

Mark had a love for music, receiving a degree in trumpet from UW-Eau Claire prior to being a therapist. He relished time in the great outdoors, snow sking, mountain biking, surfsking, and spending time rucking and snowing shoeing on Rib Mountain. Over the years Mark mastered the art of cooking, having his wife Joan serve as prep cook. Mark found entertainment and enjoyment with his four-legged feline friends, Bix and Sydney, who allowed Mark to reside in their home.

Mark will be dearly missed for his thoughtful and rich conversations, humor, and curiosity. Thoughts and prayers go out to all whose lives were touched by Mark. A private of celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Violet J. Golz

Violet “Vi” J. Golz, 88, of Colby, passed away peacefully in her sleep and met her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at The Waterford at Colby under the care of ProMedica Hospice.

She was born on August 30, 1934, in Athens to the late Edward and Esther (Weise) Hoge. Vi grew up on the family farm and graduated from Athens High School. She met the love of her life and future partner in ministry Roland Golz when he took his first teaching job in Athens. They were married June 2, 1956, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Through the years, they would relocate often as Roland taught at several schools and later continued his education to become a minister. In 2021, they had the honor of celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary together.

In their early years of marriage, Vi held various secretarial jobs while Roland taught school in Athens, Wisconsin, New Albany, Indiana, Wausau, and Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Vi was also a secretary at one of the largest hospitals in Illinois at that time while Roland studied to become a pastor in Springfield. Roland took his first minister position at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Dorchester in 1973. Vi passionately took on various duties pertaining to Roland’s ministry. In 1982 Vi and Roland moved to Bonduel to serve at St. Paul Lutheran Church. In 1993 they moved to Gresham where together they served several small congregations. At each church, Vi was instrumental in supporting the ministry by serving on the Altar Guild and Ladies Aid. She also lent her talents to creating the weekly bulletin, making quilts, and singing in each congregation’s choir. Over the years, Vi also expanded her own religious outreach through years of involvement with Lutheran Women’s Ministry League (LWML). She held various offices which included Vice President and President of the LWML-North Wisconsin District. Also, near to Vi’s heart was her time volunteering for the LCMS Thrift Store in Shawano. She was honored to receive the Humana Community Quarterback award from the Green Bay Packers and their CEO, Mark Murphy, for the more than 25 years she devoted to the store. The community, her family, and many friends were very proud of her accomplishment.

Throughout her life, Violet’s family was always a priority. She made the most delicious meals and baked goods. Her vegetable gardens, berry patches, and flower beds were the envy of many. Her family and friends were the recipients of countless jars of home canned goods. Roland and Vi were always happiest at home but were blessed to take a church-sponsored journey to the Holy Land and also enjoyed a Caribbean cruise. Vi had a love for their pets, as you were almost certain to be greeted by a cat or dog when visiting their home. In 2018, they moved back to Dorchester where they would be closer to family and entertained by their children’s and grandchildren’s many pets.

Survivors include her husband, Rev. Roland Golz of Colby; children, Rick (Carolyn) Golz of Dorchester and Randy (Renee) Golz of Little Chute; grandchildren, Neilana Golz (Logan), Leanna Golz (Jordan), Taylor (Sara) Golz, Tanner Golz, Tallon Golz, Marina Mordeel, and James (Brianna) Mordeel; great-grandchildren, Paisley and Brynlee; sister, Luann Thurs of Athens; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Esther Hoge; sisters, Norma Heier and Nila Koeller; and brothers-in-law, Gordon Thurs, Sylvester Heier, and Frank Koeller.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens, with Rev. Mark Schwalenberg officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. Immediately following the service, lunch will be served. Burial will be in the Athens Cemetery at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Waterford at Colby, Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, and ProMedica Hospice for the care Violet received.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Waterford at Colby, Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, and ProMedica Hospice for the care Violet received.

Thomas R. Hynes

Thomas Robert Hynes, 72, Rib Mountain, passed away unexpectedly from a cardiac event on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, doing what he loved, skiing at Granite Peak.

He was born May 29, 1950, in Rochester, MN, son of the late Joseph and Marjorie (Kerr) Hynes. On January 6, 1973, he married the love of his life, Bernadine Wenzel in Jackson, MN. Tom was a loving and supportive husband. Tom and Bernie enjoyed helping raise their grandchildren, spending time outdoors together, camping, biking, skiing, and gardening. Tom and Bernie celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary just last month.

Tom was an active member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, always willing to assist others in developing their faith, including serving Sunday and daily mass, assisting with church grounds and maintenance, and project managing the St. Matthew Angelorium remodel. He actively maintained his faith, servitude to others, and family as top priorities.

Tom was truly a family man. He was a role model as a father and a loving grandfather to all his children and grandchildren. He could often be found playing with grandkids, teaching them how to fix something in the garage, making them a delicious breakfast, or just being there for them to read a book. He enjoyed working in his garden, always teaching and sharing his knowledge with his children and grandchildren in the amazing backyard he built. From woodworking and building things around the house, to tinkering with radios, he was a brilliant man. The outdoors was always a part of his life, from being a Boy Scout in his youth, through raising his children, and more recently he enjoyed camping with his wife Bernie, children, grandchildren, and friends.

When Tom and Bernie first moved to the Wausau area in 1981, he found his calling in the community contributing more than twelve years as a volunteer firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician for the Rib Mountain Fire Department. Then in 1982 he followed his passion for serving others and began 40 years’ service for the National Ski Patrol Association.

In the winter Tom shared his love of downhill skiing with his family, friends, community, fellow ski hill employees, and Granite Peak Ski Patrol. After retirement he could be found most days enjoying a few turns with fellow patrollers, watching grandchildren ski race, or simply enjoying time with family and friends on the slopes. He was nominated and awarded the honor of National Ski Patrol Appointment Number 7888 in 1994. He then served as Patrol Director from 2003 to 2005. He would tell you his biggest joys were helping ski hill guests and training patrol candidates. His legacy will continue with the skiing community through his children and grandchildren by coaching, racing, patrolling, and hill advocacy.

Survivors include, his wife, Bernadine; four children, Joel (Elizabeth) Hynes, Wausau, Monica (Jeffrey) Stogbauer, Tomahawk, Seth (Brittney) Hynes, Verona, and Luke Hynes, Schofield; twelve grandchildren, Logan (Morgan), Gavin, Abigail, Ethan, Aiden, Alaina, Evelyn, Adelyn, Aubrey, Jackson, Sydney, and Madison; one sister, Judith Hawkenson, Bemidji, MN; two sisters-in-law, Frances (Harold) Skow, Jackson, MN and Elizabeth Rahbain, Hayward; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation and a funeral Mass will be held in his honor at St. Matthew Catholic Church, (229 South 28th Avenue Wausau, WI 54401) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, with visitation at 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mass immediately following. Rev. Sebastian Kolodziejczyk will preside. Burial will be in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter.

A Celebration of Life will be on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 6:00 PM at the Granite Peak Historical Chalet (227200 Snowbird Avenue Wausau, WI 54401).

Please omit flowers. Memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Please omit flowers. Memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements.

Jerome K. Butterfield

Jerome K. Butterfield (Butter), age 84, passed away peacefully at home with his wife, Gloria, on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023. Jerry was born in Thorp, WI to Dorothy and Kenneth Butterfield.

Jerry graduated from Newman Catholic Highschool in 1956 and served in the Airforce. He then attended Dunwoody College of Technology for refrigeration and spent his career at Butterfield Refrigeration. In his early years, Jerry enjoyed bowling, baseball, hunting and Nascar. In his later years, he enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino, family gatherings and fishing with his grandchildren.

Jerry is survived by his wife Gloria Butterfield, his (3) children from his marriage to Dianne Gauger Butterfield (who preceded him in death): Bill Butterfield, Jackie (Dave) Pudelko, Dan (Cherrie) Butterfield and Gloria’s (2) children: Robert Noeldner and Tina (Alex) Gordon. (5) Grandchildren: Jason (Jodie) Butterfield, Ryan Pudelko, Brett Butterfield, Mackenzie Gordon, and Alexander Gordon. (1) Brother: Kenneth (Crystal) Butterfield. (2) Sisters: Dianne (Greg) Egan and Cindy (Doug) Zastrow.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents: Dorothy and Kenneth Butterfield. Brother: Eugene (Nancy) Butterfield.

Funeral will be Monday, February 20th, 2023, at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home (948 Grand Ave Schofield, WI 54476) with visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A small service will be at 11 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Jerry’s Life and luncheon located at Relocation Pub & Eatery (1801 Cty Rd XX Mosinee, WI 54455).

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Donald R. Mullen

Donald Robert Mullen, 87, of Schofield WI died on February 7, 2023, at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, WI.

Don was born on June 5, 1935, in the Village of Rothschild. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Arlene (Delikowski) Mullen, their five children, David (Angela) Mullen, Christopher (Donna) Mullen, Kathryn (Jon) Haskin, Teri (John) Carr, Jennifer Mullen, and sister Grace Detroit. He is further survived by eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents, John and Susan and brothers Lloyd and Ernest Mullen.

Don entered the Navy at the age of 17 where he served on a destroyer during the Korean War. After leaving the Navy he attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout and Layton School of Art. Don spent his career at Wausau Insurance as a Graphic Artist beginning in 1962, until he retired in 1995. During this time, he received many local and national awards for his art, including the Golden Quill of Excellence. At the same time, he illustrated two children’s books, and was commissioned by Wausau Insurance to create works of art given as gifts for dignitaries and other visitors to the Wausau area, such as Jimmy Stewart and Art Linkletter.

Don loved to spend time outdoors. He enjoyed the peacefulness of being in the woods and was an avid hunter. He also liked gardening, golfing, fishing and boating. During his retirement years, he created many pieces of personal artwork, was commissioned for specific works of art, traveled the US and Europe, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to the Alzheimer's Association

Services will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild with friends and family gathering at 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Father Janusz Kowalski will be officiating.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Susan J. Jacoby

Susan Joan Jacoby (Curtin) It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of Susan Joan Jacoby (Curtin) age 74, of Marshfield, Wisconsin. Susan succumbed to cancer on Sunday, February 5, 2023. She passed peacefully, surrounded by family in her home.

Susan was born December 13, 1948 to Jerome and Beverly Curtin (Ewert) in Elgin, IL. She was the third born of eleven children. The Curtin family returned to the Richfield area. Susan enjoyed sharing her memories from her childhood on the farm which included finding things to do to entertain themselves with her siblings and neighborhood friends.

Susan attended the Shady Nook Elementary, Marshfield Middle and High Schools. She received many nicknames including Sue, Skinny, Scrub, and Lovey. Susan enjoyed dancing at the ballroom in Rozellville, WI where she eventually met her husband Russell Jacoby. Russell and Susan were united in marriage on June 3, 1967 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hewitt. They raised their four children in the Richfield/Marshfield area. Susan became interested in the human anatomy after her son’s tragic accident and pursued an Associate’s Degree through Mid-State Technical College as a Surgical Technician. She also worked in the Dietary, Surgery, and Medical Records departments at St. Joseph’s Hospital where she retired on October 16, 2013.

Susan would always greet her family and friends with the biggest smile and warmest hugs. Susan was strong, loving, caring, positive, incredibly brave, affectionate, and honest. She loved hard and always brought out the best in people. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, who were always her #1 priority throughout her life. Susan greatly enjoyed her mother/sister outings, road trips to see the countryside, “headin’ down” to the casino, family hayrides, grandchildren’s sporting events, special overnights with the grands, picture taking, the Brewers, Packers, her “main man” Alan Jackson, country western music, dancing, morning coffee, and caring for little ones. She was known for her Mid-Western (hour-long or more) goodbyes.

Susan is survived by her loving husband of 55 years Russell. Her four children: David (Jodi Bushman), Steven, Jason, and Rebecca “Beckee” (Eric) Trubee. 11 Grandchildren: Cierra (Tyler) Smazal, Felicia Jacoby, Desirae (Devin) Schreiner, Stacia Jacoby (Kole Oppman), Teanna (Lucas) Krier, Cale Jacoby, Kaleigh Jacoby (Logan Klisch), Elizabeth Jacoby, Landen, Kallyn, and Aubryn Trubee. 7 Great Grandchildren: Hunter and Haevyn Smazal, Hudson Schreiner, Easton and Kashton Krier, and 2 babies on the way. Mother Beverly Curtin. Ten siblings: Ronald “RJ” (Dee) Curtin, Sandy (James) Wilcott, Bob Curtin, Sharon (George) Kelz, Debbie (Gene) Andrew, Pamela (Pat) Smith, Jim (Linda) Curtin, Diane Rupe, Jerry (Teri) Curtin, Rick (Deanna) Curtin. In-Laws: Billy Jacoby, Lois (Jim) Riehle, Jan (Ralph) Carpenter. God Children: Curt Wilcott, Jesse Curtin, Brian and Clayton Kelz, Fallon Brooks. Aunts/uncles, cousins, nephews/nieces, many dear friends throughout her lifetime and her special pet cat “Pretty Girl”.

She is preceded in death by her father Jerome Curtin. In-Laws: Viola and Gust Jacoby, Diane Curtin, Jr. Guldan, Judy Jacoby, Jean and Bill Caspers, aunts/uncles, and dear friends.

A special thank you to the family and close friends who took time to care for and visit the last few months. Susan was so blessed by the outpouring of unconditional love and support from all who came to see her during her journey. Thank you to Dr. Yeboah, Oncology, Wound Ostomy and MMC Hospital staff, Compassus Home Hospice, and Deanna Curtin for the compassionate care.

Susan was the epitome of selflessness until the very end. She was so full of life and wanted to be here in the worst way, but was accepting of the cards she was dealt. Her legacy will live on through our hearts, minds, and memories.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m., with a funeral mass at 12:00 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church (11100 Main St, Hewitt, WI 54441). Susan will be laid to rest at a later date.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Mark Hanson

Mark Hanson, 62, Wausau passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Aspirus Hospital, Wausau. He was born on August 19, 1960 to the late Halvor and Charlotte (Heise) Hanson. On April 20, 2002 he married Joan Voigt at Grace United Church of Christ in Wausau. She survives.

Mark was employed at Walgreens at the time of his death. He worked there for the last 13 years as a custodian. Mark has held various jobs throughout his life. He met Joan while working at Stokely USA Cannery in Merrill during the summer of 1987.

One of Mark’s favorite activities to pass the time was talking and listening on his CB/Ham Radio. His call sign was 181, Mr. Wonderful, and most recently The Tubes of Steel. He really enjoyed being able to talk with people all over the world. Mark also enjoyed listening to music. He loved listening to old Rock & Roll. Some of his favorite groups were Black Sabbath, Ozzie, Pink Floyd, and Metallica, just to name a few.

Survivors include his wife Joan (Voigt), one son, Eric Voigt, Wausau, and one daughter, Samantha (Andrew) Larson, Wausau.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Halvor and Charlotte Hanson, and his in-laws Dennis and Pearl Voigt.

A celebration of Mark’s life will take place at a later date.

A celebration of Mark's life will take place at a later date.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time.

Timothy R. Kuchynka

Timothy R Kuchynka hopped onto his “Journey train” as he called it, February 1, 2023 to take his final ride home.

He was born April 13, 1968 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Florine (Bertl) (Donald Vollert) Kuchynka-Vollert, and Richard Kuchynka.

Tim was survived by his two Sisters, Tracey (Bill) and Betsy (Greg). One Son Cody (Grace), one granddaughter, Trinity, and two grandsons, Alex, and a baby boy due in March. He had many nieces and nephews, Aunts and Uncles, and friends that he loved dearly. He also survived by his beloved Grandpa, Herman Erdman, and Auntie Bev. He was Preceded in death by both of his parents.

Tim Graduated in 1987 from Auburndale High School.

Tim was an outdoorsman by definition. He loved it all, hunting, fishing, campfires with friends, and even cutting wood. In the midst of his treatments, he was still spending as much time as possible doing these things. However, when the weather was less that desirable, Tim loved his Model Cars! He took great pride in building and displaying them.

Tim was a very free spirit, he did what he wanted, when he wanted, and lived life unchained. He definitely flew by the seat of his pants most days.

Tim had a heart of gold that would pour out to all those around him. He cherished his many friends and his family greatly. Many of his friendships being lifelong, speaks to how greatly valued those relationships.

Tim and his family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Aspirus Cancer Center in Wisconsin Rapids, and Marshfield Palliative care. As well as his close friends and family that helped him throughout his journey.

There will be no service at this time per his request, however there will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Gerald Miller

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Miller, 78, of the Town of Elderon, died on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.

Jerry was born on August 23, 1944, in Wausau. The son of Michael Miller and Verna Janikowski.

On July 3, 1965, Jerry was united in marriage to Patricia ‘Pat’ Verkuilen at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wittenberg.

Jerry worked at 3M for 22 years. He farmed for many years and loved tractors. Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting and the occasional trip to the casino. He was an avid Packers and Brewers fan.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Pat; four children, Tina (Barry ‘Beaver’) Meuret, Tommy (Diane Schafer) Miller, Mike (Kandice) Miller and Mark (Rachel) Miller; nine grandchildren, Sam Meuret, Stephanie (Brody) Wogernese, Heidi Meuret, Hailey Miller, McKenzie Miller, Keegan Miller, Koreena-Rae Miller, Hattie Miller and Luna Miller; great-granddaughter, Willow and Diane Schafer’s children, Matthew Schafer and Michael (Hope) Redman.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter-in-law, Jodi Miller; step-father, Leonard Kulas; mother and father-in-law, Les and Hattie Verkuilen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 5 PM on Friday, February 17, 2023, at St. Florian Catholic Church in Hatley. Rev. Gregory Bohren will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday, from 3 PM until the time of Mass at the church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the Spring.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Ensley B. Haumschild

Our precious baby girl, Ensley Blake, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Thursday February 2, 2023. Our family was not prepared to lose our sweet girl so soon, but we are eternally grateful for the amount of time we were able to spend with her.

Ensley Blake Haumschild was born on September 9, 2022 to Trevor Haumschild and Katelyn Nardi, joining siblings Alex and Oakley. Despite her short time on earth, she was deeply loved and brought immense joy to those around her.

Ensley was a bundle of joy that blessed our family. We never expected to lose her so soon. Though Ensley’s life was short, it was full to the brim with love, kisses, smiles and the beginning of little giggles.

Ensley is survived by her loving parents, Trevor and Katelyn, siblings Alex and Oakley, her grandparents Tony and Steph Nardi and Jeff and Laura Haumschild, uncles Wyatt Haumschild and Ryan Nardi, aunts Morgyn Haumschild and Jess Nardi, and her great grandparents Richard and Ruth Haumschild, Richard and Molly Kuehnhold, Jim and Doris Bollech and Carol Nardi.

Our little Angel is now in Heaven where she joins great grandpa Nick Nardi and her cousin Cody Bollech.

Services will be held 6:00 pm on Friday February 10, 2023 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Wausau, with visitation from 4:00 pm until service time.

We would like to extend a special thank you to Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home and Saint Michael Catholic Church for their comforting guidance in this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, the families request those that with to make a contribution do so through the Go Fund Me page that has been set up on Facebook in Ensley’s name to help Katelyn and Trevor with medical and funeral expenses.