West Oso head football coach Brad Smithey leaving for new role at Wolfe City

West Oso head football coach Brad Smithey confirmed Friday he is leaving Corpus Christi to become the next head football coach and athletic director at Wolfe City High School, which is located near Dallas.

Smithey said his hiring was approved by the Wolfe City school district during an emergency board meeting on Thursday night.

“We're pretty excited," Smithey said. "I appreciate all of my athletes and the West Oso community for welcoming me and my family. We made a lot of progress here, and I’m proud of how far those guys have come. They will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Smithey informed his players and coaches about his departure during a zoom call Friday morning. Smithey said his final day with the school district will be Feb. 22, which will be his first day at Wolfe City High School.

Smithey compiled an 8-23 record at West Oso, but led the Bears to the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and advanced to the Class 4A Division II bi-district round in 2022.

Before West Oso, Smithey was the offensive coordinator at Victoria West and was an assistant at Brazosport and Rockport-Fulton.

Wolfe City advanced to the Class 2A Division I bi-district round last season after finishing 5-6 and placing third in District 9-2A Division I.