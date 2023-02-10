APD searching for suspect involved in 2 bank robberies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in two bank robberies, according to a news release from APD.
The first robbery occurred Jan. 26 at the Wells Fargo located at 501 S. Congress Ave. The second robbery occurred Feb. 6 at the Prosperity Bank located at 1610 W. North Loop Blvd., police said. Police searching for suspect of armed robbery at north Austin Taco Cabana
According to police, the suspect entered both banks and gave a teller a note demanding money and threatening violence. The suspect left both banks after receiving the money.
The suspect description is below:
- Black male
- Approximately 6’ tall
- 240-250 lbs.
- 30-50 years of age
During the Jan. 26 robbery, the suspect was described as wearing the items below:
- White “Puma” brand hoodie sweatshirt
- Black puffy jacket
- Blue “Champion” brand sweatpants with green lettering on the left side
- Yeezy Foam Runner off-white color slide sandals
- White surgical mask, black durag
During the Feb. 6 robbery, the suspect was described as wearing the items below:
- Square-framed black glasses
- Blue/White flat-brimmed “Red Dirt” trucker-style hat
- Blue/White flannel shirt
- Blue jeans
- Gray boat shoes
Anyone with details should call APD’s Robbery Unit at (512) 974-5092.
Anyone with details should call APD's Robbery Unit at (512) 974-5092.

You may also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.
