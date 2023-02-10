APD searching for suspect involved in 2 bank robberies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in two bank robberies, according to a news release from APD.

The first robbery occurred Jan. 26 at the Wells Fargo located at 501 S. Congress Ave. The second robbery occurred Feb. 6 at the Prosperity Bank located at 1610 W. North Loop Blvd., police said.

According to police, the suspect entered both banks and gave a teller a note demanding money and threatening violence. The suspect left both banks after receiving the money.

The suspect description is below:

Black male

Approximately 6’ tall

240-250 lbs.

30-50 years of age

During the Jan. 26 robbery, the suspect was described as wearing the items below:

White “Puma” brand hoodie sweatshirt

Black puffy jacket

Blue “Champion” brand sweatpants with green lettering on the left side

Yeezy Foam Runner off-white color slide sandals

White surgical mask, black durag

During the Feb. 6 robbery, the suspect was described as wearing the items below:

Square-framed black glasses

Blue/White flat-brimmed “Red Dirt” trucker-style hat

Blue/White flannel shirt

Blue jeans

Gray boat shoes

Anyone with details should call APD’s Robbery Unit at (512) 974-5092.

You may also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

