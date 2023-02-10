Open in App
Topeka, KS
See more from this location?
KSNT News

Topeka Home Show now in its 60th year

By Keith Horinek,

7 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The 60th annual Topeka Home Show is at the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend.

The show is sponsored by the Topeka Area Building Association. There will be more than 170 vendors who ranged from bathroom remodelers to garage door installers and everything in between.

The Topeka Area Building Association was formed in 1953, and represents over 200 member firms in Topeka and its surrounding counties, who are committed to upholding the standards and professionalism of our nation’s building industry.

Click here for more Local News | KSNT.com

Hours of the Home show:

  • Friday: noon – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 am – 4 p.m.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g31cU_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zN6Si_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AuSIn_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U9JiG_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtLLH_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ctQpy_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34AVcP_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DjDgQ_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkxGU_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUHQo_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RT0fB_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c4KT5_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjQCr_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HBxxl_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aU2ce_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4DA5_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dgFro_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rMq3w_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FhSff_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDEvc_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lygYB_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yhm0v_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w4Uzz_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrTcX_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oz6FT_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ARBi_0kjSleI500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zjzhz_0kjSleI500
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Topeka, KS
Smoother roads on the horizon for Lake Sherwood neighborhood
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Topeka students host parade in honor of the Chiefs
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Topeka Police search for hot tub stolen during winter storm
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Most Popular
Owners of Sommerset Cafe in Dover make careful decision to sell
Dover, KS1 day ago
Kansas City-area police escort fallen K9 Champ to funeral home
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago
Second new tiger arrives at Topeka Zoo
Topeka, KS17 hours ago
Cinnamon rolls and more coming to Topeka with this new bakery
Topeka, KS14 hours ago
The 10 Best Places to Live in Kansas State
Topeka, KS2 days ago
KCPD helicopter shows thousands of Chiefs fans gathering downtown
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Wreck in west Emporia sends one person to Newman Regional Health
Emporia, KS18 hours ago
Topeka Police enters walk-in accident reporting phase
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Chiefs Kingdom Championships Parade – everything you need to know
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Mainline Printing purchases White Lakes Mall property
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Kansas road conditions deteriorating as winter storm rolls on
Manhattan, KS2 days ago
Topeka Zoo to open new giraffe exhibit next month
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Topeka High musical Ame’lie opens this Thursday
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Topeka man injured after fatigue leads to collision
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Topeka house fire deemed intentionally set, TFD says
Topeka, KS3 days ago
District has first native plant sale
Paola, KS2 days ago
Overnight snow could impact morning driving in Northeast Kansas
Topeka, KS2 days ago
KCPD: 2 arrests made connected to Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
A-10 Thunderbolt II flyover Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Game Wardens continue to monitor elk with trash on its head, save stranded deer
Manhattan, KS2 days ago
KCK company behind confetti for Royals, Chiefs championship parades
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Couple transforms historic KC church into wedding venue
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Washburn’s Spring Career Fair draws large crowd
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Kansas City man arrested following manhunt in Cass County, Mo.
Kansas City, MO12 hours ago
Fire destroys home west of Paola
Paola, KS2 days ago
Pedestrian, drivers injured in multi-vehicle wreck northeast of Topeka, KHP says
Topeka, KS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy