In Tennessee, we need answers to police brutality, not condolences

On Thursday, I went to the Nashville Library's main downtown location to hear civil rights leader Bernard Lafayette talk about his storied career as a social activist.

During his talk Lafayette remembered his time in Nashville in the 1960s, desegregating bus stations and even movie theaters, along with the help of the late Congressman John Lewis and others.

I was inspired by the answer Lafayette gave when asked what he'd want his legacy to be.

"I worked very hard to stay behind the scenes and as I got older, I failed," he said. "You can only stay behind the scenes only so long."

I believe all of us, in our own way, have been behind the scenes and have taken the stage when we felt called to do so.

In Tennessee, I believe that time has come.

During Monday's State of the State address, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee mentioned Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man brutally beaten by five Memphis police officers during a traffic stop.

"We have been in constant prayer for the Nichols family since they tragically lost their son in January," Lee said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden gave his State of the Union address and also mentioned Nichols, while his parents were watching from the balcony.

Biden reflected on being a white parent and having the luxury of not giving "the talk," where Black parents explain to their kids what to do if they are ever stopped by police.

"Most of us in here have never had to have the talk that brown and Black parents have had to have with their children. My children, I've never had to have the talk with them. I've never had to tell them that if a police officer pulls you over, turn your interior lights on right away. Don't reach for your license, keep your hands on the steering wheel," Biden said.

The president then shifted his focus to policing.

"What happened to Tyre in Memphis happens too often. We have to do better,” Biden said. Give law enforcement the real training they need. Hold them to higher standards. Help them succeed in keeping us safe."

Can you spot the difference between Biden and Lee?

What we have here is a governor, in the state in which Nichols was brutally killed, who said the bare minimum. Let's also throw in there how Lee never mentioned RowVaughn Wells, Nichol's mother, by name.

Biden took the time to add the dire need of police reform so that what happened to Nichols won't happen to anyone else. Lee had nothing to say about policing or the need for reform. Honestly, I would've been fine if he took the moderate route and talked about funding the police.

It should make us frustrated to know that in the state where Nichols was murdered, our governor and state lawmakers continue their silence on police brutality.

But there silence is heard loud and clear. And it has propelled thousands of Tennesseans to action.

And if you haven't noticed, it's getting pretty spicy in the Tennessee legislature.

If you're a Nashvillian, it's hard not to feel like the state is bullying our city. The latest bill proposed by two GOP state lawmakers would rename a section of Rep. John Lewis Way to Donald Trump Boulevard. My latest column is about the bill and why, out of all the bills targeting Nashville, it's the most disrespectful.

