Calhoun Journal

Three Arbor Day Events Around the County

7 days ago

Photo byCalhoun Journal

February 10, 2023

Local Events

Calhoun County, AL – Anniston, Jacksonville, and the Calhoun County Beautification Board all have Arbor Day giveaways coming up. All these events are free and a great way to ad some plants to your home or office.

Anniston

Join the city on Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM for an annual Arbor Day Tree Give-Away. The event will take place at Zinn Park (101 W. 14th St, Anniston, AL 36201) in the Historic MLK Pavillion. The city thanks Alabama Power for graciously donating the trees each year for this event!For information on what trees will be available, please contact Doug Gaddy at: 256-236-8221 and/or dgaddy@annistonal.gov.

Jacksonville 

Join the city on the Public Square Feb. 17 at 2:30 p.m. for a massive tree giveaway for Arbor Day. Tree species include river birch, dogwoods, cherry laurels, sawtooth oaks and several others, provided by Alabama Power. Stop by and get a free tree.

Calhoun County

On Friday, February the 24th at Downy Drug (658 Valley Cub Dr, Alexandria, AL 36250) from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm come ut and pick up a free plant. The Calhoun County Beautification Board will be giving away trees for Arbor Day.
They will be located in the adjacent lot next to Downy Drug in Alexandria. One tree per adult. Baldwin Blueberries and LSU Purple Figs being given away.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

