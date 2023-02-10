You've heard about Utah's national parks. What about its National Heritage Areas?

Utah is famous for its iconic national parks. But have you heard of its National Heritage Areas?

Congress voted overwhelmingly late last year to renew the National Heritage Area Act, funneling funding to 36 areas nationwide that were created to preserve the natural, historic and cultural legacies of their designated areas. The NHA System is composed of National Heritage Areas, National Heritage Corridors, National Heritage Canalways, Cultural Heritage Corridors, National Heritage Routes, and National Heritage Partnerships.

This week, the federal government announced the creation of a new National Heritage Area system, with the National Park Service assigned to manage the areas through cooperative partnerships with local nonprofits and an "Alliance of National Heritage Areas."

Utah is unusual in that it has two such designated areas − the Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area and the Great Basin National Heritage Route. Both areas are enormous, covering wide swaths of southern Utah and, in the case of the Great Basin NHA, crossing over into parts of eastern Nevada.

These NHAs contain everything from national parks to cities, and their size has to do with their scope. The idea is to set aside places with shared natural and cultural histories that tell a "nationally important story," celebrating the diverse heritages that make up the entire country, say officials with the National Park Service, which has been tasked with managing the NHAs.

"National Heritage Areas represent the unique fabric of America and serve as points of community pride, where locals and visitors alike can come together in the spirit of unity and share in collective experiences," said Chuck Sams, the director of the NPS.

Congress set aside $29 million for the NHA program, although the nonprofit partners working with individual NHAs fundraise to cover specific programs. The NPS administers the allocation to each NHA.

The Mormon Pioneer NHA stretches across six Utah counties, reaching from central Utah to the state's southern border. It tells the "story" of the region's national wonders, including places like Capitol Reef and Bryce Canyon national parks, as well as its cultural histories, from occupation by groups like the Paiute, Ute and San Pitch tribes to the 19th-century Mormon pioneers.

The Great Basin NHA, centered around eastern Nevada's Great Basin National Park and spreading hundreds of miles into scenic basin-and-range natural areas around it, includes especially prominent archaeological sites from the exploration era and unique cultural heritage of people like the Shoshone, Paiute and Goshute tribes.

President Joe Biden signed the new National Heritage Areas Act into law in January after the proposal passed easily through Congress in December. Initially launched in 1984 under President Ronald Reagan, who dubbed the NHAs "a new kind of national park", the program has expanded from two initial NHAs in Illinois and Michigan to three dozen located across the U.S.

The new law designates, extends and authorizes studies for NHAs throughout the U.S. and formalizes standard criteria for oversight and support of the NHA system.

"The NHA Act formalizes the relationship between the National Park Service and National Heritage Areas and will further paint America’s heritage landscape beyond the canvas of national parks," Sams said.

The federal government launched a website listing the locations and containing additional information for each NHA at nps.gov/subjects/heritageareas. Specific pages list additional information on each NHA, with points of interest and other information listed as well.