Michael Irvin Has Filed A $100 Million Lawsuit

It was reported earlier this week that Dallas Cowboys legend and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin’s presence won’t be known on television for Super Bowl coverage this year because of a woman filed a complaint against him, The craziest part is Michael Irvin says he barely had an interaction with the woman. According to Michael Irvin he shook the woman’s hand before they went their separate ways, that their interaction was brief and public. A woman who’s identity is being kept private due to privacy alleged that she had an inappropriate encounter with Michael Irvin on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, near the site of the Super Bowl.

Today it’s being reported that Michael Irvin is doubling down on his position that he didn’t do anything wrong, by filing a lawsuit.

According to a report Michael Irvin filed a $100 million lawsuit against the woman who accused the former NFL wide receiver turned commentator of misconduct, alleging he’s being “railroaded” with false accusations that are ruining his career.

Michael Irvin lawsuit is coming for the hotel where the alleged incident took place.

“Rash and thoughtless actions can have severe consequences. Marriott [parent company of Renaissance Hotels] apparently did not appreciate these simple truths when, in a rush to judgment, its employees and management inaccurately and inflammatorily accused Mr. Irvin of misconduct to the National Football League,”

The lawsuit also says that Michael Irvin has witnesses that this is all bogus and he is coming for the hotel manager as well.

According to Michael Irvin’s attorney Levi McCathern his clients reputation has not only been damaged, but he’s also lost out on money, canceled appearances, as a result of the false allegations.

