Athens, GA
Scorebook Live

Prediction: Georgia Bulldogs poised to land one of nation's top athletes

By Andrew Nemec,

7 days ago

The Georgia Bulldogs already have the nation's No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Georgia's early 10-man class consists of two five-star recruits and seven four-star prospects, giving them an astounding 90 percent bluechip rate.

At this rate, Kirby Smart's program is a near-lock to compete for the national recruiting crown until the bitter end.

And more help could be on the way.

Prediction: Aaron Butler to Georgia Bulldogs

Calabasas (California) two-way standout Aaron Butler, the nation's No. 42 overall prospect and No. 6 athlete, has set a commitment date for July 22, his 18th birthday.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver/cornerback is planning to take spring visits to several programs, including Alabama (March 3) and Colorado (tentatively March 17-18), but doesn't have set finalists.

One program that is sure to make the list, however, is Georgia.

Not only did Butler live in Atlanta early in his childhood, but he also has a strong connection to the Bulldogs program.

That should pay dividends this summer when he announces his commitment.

And the industry agrees.

247Sports has a pair of Georgia predictions in early, while On3 gives the Bulldogs a 96.1 percent chance at a commitment.

As for exactly how he would contribute in Athens, that remains a bit of a wildcard.

As a junior, Butler turned 40 offensive touches (38 receptions, 2 carries) into 890 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 22.3 yards per attempt and a score every 2.7 times he touched the football.

The Deebo Samuel-like playmaker may have an even higher projection on the defensive side of the ball as a modern outside corner given his blend of length and speed.

There's still a lot to be determined in the recruitment of the former USC Trojans pledge, but it looks like Georgia has the inside track for his eventual commitment.

