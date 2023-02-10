‘White Lotus’ star Haley Lu Richardson jokes about ‘PMSing’ at fashion show

Haley Lu Richardson is having the time of her life at New York Fashion Week.

The “White Lotus” star hammed it up for photographers at the Kate Spade New York presentation Friday morning at the Whitney Museum of American Art.

Richardson, 27, couldn’t stop giggling as the flashbulbs popped, striking silly poses and joking that her exuberance was because she’s “PMSing.”

Other celebs in attendance included Quinta Brunson, Emma Roberts, Lana Condor and Ziwe.

Richardson’s polished look for the event — a sunny yellow skirt suit and embellished handbag paired with a leopard-print blouse and matching Mary Jane heels — was a far cry from the polarizing Gen Z duds sported by her “White Lotus” alter ego, Portia, on Season 2 of the HBO hit.

Richardson’s outfit matched her attitude at the Kate Spade New York presentation. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Even the show’s costume designer, Alex Bovaird, previously told Page Six Style she was “a little taken aback” by viewers’ reactions to Portia’s clashing colors and wild mixed prints.

Richardson, who got her start on the Disney Channel sitcom “Shake It Up,” has won acclaim for her turn as Portia, the assistant to the ill-fated Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge).

The Arizona native recently shared that she was a huge fan of Aubrey Plaza before being cast on “The White Lotus,” to the point that she “legitimately stalked” her.

“Like, I didn’t just stalk her on social media. I showed up to places I was not invited, knowing she was there,” Richardson said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

She even finagled an invite to a private birthday party for the “Parks and Rec” star.

After Richardson found out that she would be starring in “The White Lotus,” she got an emoji text from an unknown number that was “literally just a knife and a drip of blood,” and knew right away it was Plaza welcoming her on board.

Richardson will be joining Antonia Gentry later this month as a SAG Awards 2023 ambassador.