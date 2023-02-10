‘White Lotus’ star Haley Lu Richardson jokes about ‘PMSing’ at fashion show

Richardson’s polished look for the event — a sunny yellow skirt suit and embellished handbag paired with a leopard-print blouse and matching Mary Jane heels — was a far cry from the polarizing Gen Z duds sported by her “White Lotus” alter ego, Portia, on Season 2 of the HBO hit.
“Like, I didn’t just stalk her on social media. I showed up to places I was not invited, knowing she was there,” Richardson said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
She even finagled an invite to a private birthday party for the “Parks and Rec” star.
After Richardson found out that she would be starring in “The White Lotus,” she got an emoji text from an unknown number that was “literally just a knife and a drip of blood,” and knew right away it was Plaza welcoming her on board.
Richardson will be joining Antonia Gentry later this month as a SAG Awards 2023 ambassador.
