Gin Blossoms and Jimmy Eat World kick off Super Bowl 2023 weekend

The 2023 Super Bowl fittingly kicked off with two of the most famous bands hailing from the Valley.

Gin Blossoms and Jimmy Eat World performed a free show for Phoenix, Ariz., locals and football fans on Thursday night at Hance Park, officially commencing Super Bowl weekend.

Gin Blossoms, which got its start in 1987 in Tempe, Ariz., went on first, playing hits including “Follow You Down” and “Hey Jealousy.” During the set, lead singer Robin Wilson joked that they are the “second best band from Phoenix,” referencing Jimmy Eat World, which was formed in Mesa, Ariz., in 1993.

Jimmy Eat World, meanwhile, performed their classic tunes “Sweetness,” “Bleed American,” “Pain” and, of course, closed their set with “The Middle.”

Gin Blossoms and Jimmy Eat World are both from the Phoenix area. Instagram/@jimmyeatworld

It was the first time the two bands have taken the stage together.

“We are honored to be on a bill with them,” Jimmy Eat World lead singer Jim Adkins told the crowd, adding, “Kid me can’t really believe it.”

The event was part of the Super Bowl Experience, which runs at Hance Park and the Phoenix Convention Center all weekend.

Guests can eat food from local vendors and sip on craft beer while shopping for merch and checking out various games spread around the park.

Lee Brice, Cooper Alan and Pillbox Patti will perform there Friday , and Major Lazer Soundsystem will be there Saturday.

Just down the street, Paramore and Bleachers took the stage Thursday at the Footprint Center as part of Bud Light’s Super Bowl Music Fest. Country singer Luke Combs also performed at a SiriusXM and Pandora concert.

And much later in the night, Tyga performed for a liquored-up crowd at Maya Dayclub in Old Town Scottsdale.

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Fox.