Case moves forward for Mosinee man charged with hiding his brother's body

WAUSAU − A 39-year-old Mosinee man waived his right to a hearing Friday connected to hiding his brother's body after his brother died.

Michael J. Gendron faces a charge of hiding a corpse. Gendron's attorney, Wright Laufenberg, filed documents Wednesday waiving Gendron's right to a preliminary hearing. During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors present enough information to show a crime probably happened and the defendant probably did it.

During Friday's hearing, Marathon County Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson found cause for the case to move forward.

According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 12, Gendron was at home with his brother and a 47-year-old man, both of whom had been staying with Gendron. The 47-year-old man told police he was in his bedroom in the home's basement when Gendron came downstairs "in a panic" and wanted help. The man followed Gendron upstairs and saw Gendron's brother was unconscious, according to the complaint.

The 47-year-old man said he tried to give Gendron's brother CPR and tried using Narcan, a drug that can counteract an opiate overdose, according to the complaint. The man said he tried to get Gendron to call 911 but Gendron was afraid to call, according to the complaint.

The two men put Gendron's brother in a vehicle and took him to an area near a parking lot by State 34 in Knowlton, according to the complaint. They left the brother there and the 47-year-old made an anonymous call to the Marathon County Communications Center to report seeing a person who needed help.

Officials didn't find Gendron's brother until about 11:30 a.m. Oct. 13, when a trucker who saw the man sitting hunched over on the grass called 911. Officers found Gendron's brother sitting near the water. He was leaning forward with his head almost touching his knees and he was dead, according to the complaint.

Police couldn't find any identification on Gendron's brother. They were able to identify him from his tattoos, according to the complaint. Detectives noticed the only way a passerby could see the body was if the person was up high, in a vehicle like a semi, on the State 34 bridge. Detectives knew the anonymous caller from the night before couldn't have seen the body in the dark from a regular car, according to the complaint.

Detectives were able to trace the phone number from the anonymous caller to the 47-year-old man who had helped Gendron. The man said Gendron had been angry with his brother because the brother had promised Gendron he wasn't using any drugs when he was released from jail and moved in with Gendron, according to the complaint.

Gendron was free on a $750 signature bond for an unrelated narcotic drug possession case when his brother died, according to court records. Jacobson set the next court appearances on both cases for April 19. If convicted of hiding a corpse, Gendron faces a maximum sentence of 12 1/2 years in prison.

