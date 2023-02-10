Open in App
Stevenson Ranch, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Bed Bath And Beyond Closing Multiple Locations, Including SCV Store

By Dani Gallegos,

7 days ago

The Bed Bath and Beyond located on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch is preparing to shut down, as the company faces hardships.

Bed Bath and Beyond announced last week that they plan to close an additional 87 stores in addition to the 150 locations mentioned last year.

The move comes after sources told Reuters that the company was preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to officials.

A spokesperson for Bed Bath & Beyond told FOX Business last week that the company, which had been struggling to attract shoppers, has continued its analysis of its store footprint based on “a variety of factors” and has identified more store closures that will be implemented “in a timely manner.”

The Stevenson Ranch location began clearing out its store at the beginning of January with a majority of merchandise for sale.

