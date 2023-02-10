Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
8 News Now

Discovering Black History

By Maria Dibut Galera,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtaRn_0kjSaUWK00

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Discovery Children’s Museum is celebrating Black History Month through art, activities, and speakers highlighting the achievements of historical Black figures. Roqui Theus stopped by learn more from the Discovery team and participating kids! The Discovery Children’s Museum is located downtown in Symphony Park. It’s open from Tuesday-Saturday 10am-5pm and on Sunday’s from Noon-5pm.  The cost is $13.50 for locals.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV
Black History Showcase
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
The Springs Preserve Celebrating Black History Month
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas dance instructor offers free classes to underserved communities
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Most Popular
Evel Pie’s February Special Charity Pie
Las Vegas, NV9 hours ago
“Days Of The Dead” Horror Convention With Tom Arnold
Las Vegas, NV9 hours ago
Newest Lineup Of Broadway Productions
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
World Drink Wine Day
Las Vegas, NV9 hours ago
CCSD empowering students to be future leaders through leadership workshop
Las Vegas, NV9 hours ago
The Canned Fish Craze
Las Vegas, NV9 hours ago
Let The Good Times Roll with Krewe De Legacy
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Billy Idol to do ‘once in a lifetime concert’ at Hoover Dam
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Born This Way Foundation
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Nevada Ballet Theatre’s ‘Blue Until June’
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
TwitchCon makes its way to Las Vegas for first time
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Spicing Up Your Brunch
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas businesses can apply for contracts related to Super Bowl LVIII
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Non-profit to raise awareness for homelessness along Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
$50M nightlife venue Bottled Blonde coming to Las Vegas Strip in 2024
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Single Awareness Day
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Sweets With Melody Sweets
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Jade Catta-Preta Performing At Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club
Las Vegas, NV9 hours ago
Las Vegas City Council OKs site plan for new library for Historic Westside
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago
A love story for the ages … 6 decades in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Donny Osmond Extends Harrah’s Residency
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
12+ cats assisted, released through The Animal Foundation’s ‘Community Cat’ program
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
“AX-O AX-O” For Valentine’s Day
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
County leaders assist in east Las Vegas clean up project
Las Vegas, NV4 hours ago
How to come together with children to work toward their goals
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Summerlin Parkway construction set to begin
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy