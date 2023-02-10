Discovering Black History

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Discovery Children’s Museum is celebrating Black History Month through art, activities, and speakers highlighting the achievements of historical Black figures. Roqui Theus stopped by learn more from the Discovery team and participating kids! The Discovery Children’s Museum is located downtown in Symphony Park. It’s open from Tuesday-Saturday 10am-5pm and on Sunday’s from Noon-5pm. The cost is $13.50 for locals.

