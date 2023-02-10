“Ketchup” with The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in The Valley through Sunday, February 12 th . The Wienermobile events are open to all and provide a great family photo op, exclusive vehicle tours, as well as the chance to “meat” the drivers and receive your very own collectible wiener whistle (while supplies last). Roqui Theus “linked” up with Corndog Clara and Chadder Cheese to learn more!

Saturday 2/11/23

Cars and Coffee Las Vegas

7am-10am

6405 Ensworth St, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Sunday 2/12/23

Smiths

10am-2pm

2385 E Windmill Ln, Henderson, NV 89074

