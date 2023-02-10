Oscar’s Pizza in Ludlow accepting donations for Turkey

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts families with roots in Turkey are leading the struggle to provide relief for the stricken victims of the devastating earthquakes. Springfield AIC student collecting donations for those affected by earthquakes in Turkey & Syria
Customers have been bringing necessities such as blankets, baby formula and winter clothing to Oscar’s Pizza Restaurant at 973 East Street in Ludlow. The parents of the owners emigrated from Turkey 35 years ago.
“We’re trying to help those who need by gathering all essential items, monetary donations will be going out, and buying supplies that are asked for by the consulate,” said Busra Yanbul.
The restaurant is accepting the following new or like-new items:
- Blankets
- Gloves, hats, scarves, socks
- Winter clothing of all sizes and age
- Flashlights
- Batteries
- Baby Formula
- Baby diapers
- Feminine hygiene products
- Tents
- Sleeping bags
- OTC pain killers
Donations of money are also being collected. The family will be collecting these necessities until Sunday, when they'll be taken to the Turkish consulate in Boston and shipped to the victims in Turkey as quickly as possible.
