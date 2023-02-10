Work on Youngwood's Depot Street to trigger detour

Metro Creative

The intersection of Depot and Third Streets in Youngwood will be subject to intermittent closures beginning Monday as crews work to construct sidewalks and curb ramps that comply with federal standards for handicapped access.

The work is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays through the end of February, depending on favorable weather and other operational conditions.

A posted detour will direct motorists along Washington Avenue and Fourth Street.

There also will be single-lane restrictions for motorists headed north on Third Street.

The work is part of PennDOT’s ongoing $24.1 million project meant to improve Route 119 in Youngwood, which has northbound lanes on Third Street and southbound lanes on Fourth Street.

The reconstructed Route 119 corridor will feature chicanes — a shift in the parking lane, and sidewalk “bump-outs,” from one side of the street to the other. It’s intended to slow traffic through town.

Work is slated for completion this coming fall.