FA scouting chief Steve Morrow leaves his position with the governing body

The Football Association’s scouting chief Steve Morrow has left his position at the governing body.

Former Arsenal defender Morrow joined the FA in May 2021 in the position as head of player selection and talent strategy, working across all England’s men teams.

But the 52-year-old has now left his position at St George’s Park, where he worked closely alongside technical director John McDermott. His departure will be confirmed in the coming days.

Morrow, who was responsible for improving the FA’s ‘club engagement and insight capability’ originally applied for the role as assistant technical director but was handed the role he has just vacated instead.

During his time as head of youth development at Arsenal, Morrow helped guide the careers of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe - who have since gone on to make their senior England debuts.