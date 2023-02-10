Finding Broncos: 11 Intriguing NFL Combine Snubs

No Combine invite? No problem for the Denver Broncos.

In the 2022 NFL draft, there were 32 players selected that were not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, three of them by the Denver Broncos . WR Montrell Washington, DL Matt Henningsen, and CB Faion Hicks didn't get that invite, and they were still drafted.

That came a year after every single Broncos draft pick was also invited to the Combine. For this year, some noticeable prospects didn't garner an invite.

Of course, that doesn't mean the Broncos should draft them, but a handful of these prospects shouldn't be written off just because the Combine snubbed them. The following players, in fact, could entice the Broncos.

Xazavian Valladay | RB | Arizona State

This is a strong running back class, but Valladay is going under the radar. However, he is quick with solid speed and has good stats to back it up. At Arizona State and Wyoming before that, Valladay has consistently performed.

Trevor Reid | OT | Louisville

Reid is widely viewed/rated as a top 175 pick. He is an athletic tackle that would have had a chance to shine on the national stage of the Combine.

Atonio Mafi | OL | UCLA

Maif is widely viewed as a top 150 pick and could push for a top 100. The Combine would've been a massive chance for him to continue his climb to becoming a top 100 pick. However, his opportunities to help himself are limited with his not being invited.

Karl Brooks | DL | Bowling Green

Brooks is probably the biggest name to get snubbed. For many, he is a top 100 pick, and for some, he could hear his name called in the top 75. He is a versatile player on the defensive line and fits what the NFL is currently looking for.

Brodric Martin | DL | Western Kentucky

Martin has good tape as a big nose tackle, and he had a good week at the Shrine Bowl and a good game. Five pure nose tackles were invited, and it's a shame that Martin wasn't one of them, as he is more highly regarded than a couple who were.

Desjuan Johnson | DL | Toledo

Johnson is coming off a good year, picking up eight sacks with over 40 total QB pressures. Among interior defensive linemen, Johnson is a top-20 prospect but not one of the 27 that were invited.

Aubrey Miller Jr | LB | Jackson State

A small-school HBCU linebacker, Miller had a huge Senior Bowl week and showed good versatility. As is the case with other players on this list, he is a better prospect than multiple others that were invited.

Drake Thomas | LB | North Carolina State

Thomas had a huge week during the Shrine Game and looked better than his former teammate Isaiah Moore, who was invited. Drake Thomas had the versatility to play multiple spots and do various things for the defense, including rushing off the edge.

Marte Mapu | LB/S | Sacremento State

Mapu started at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, then got called up to the Senior Bowl. He has been working his way up through the draft process, and the Combine would've been the next step of that climb.

Mohamoud Diabate | LB | Utah

Diabate is viewed as a potential top-100 pick. Not being invited to the Combine would suggest that NFL teams don't view him similarly. Even so, his play and potential in coverage should have been enough to garner an invite.

D'Shawn Jamison | CB | Texas

A smaller corner, Jamison will likely be a special teams contributor and nickel in the NFL. He's a feisty corner that plays bigger than he is. It won't be surprising if he hears his name called in the fifth or sixth round.

