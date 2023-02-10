Did Martha Stewart Really Just Get a Snoop Dogg Tattoo?

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg have one of the sweetest (and most surprising) celeb friendships we know of, and Stewart may have just taken that bond to a whole new level.

On Friday, the lifestyle icon shared an Instagram photo in which she’s seen seemingly getting a tattoo. That’s notable in and of itself, given that you don’t see many 81-year-olds getting freshly inked, but even more shocking is the tat itself: a portrait of her BFF Snoop—shades, goatee, and all—with the words “My Dogg” scrawled in cursive underneath it.

“My Dogg!” Stewart captioned the pic. “Forever linked in ink to my favorite @snoopdogg.”

Stewart also tagged the tattoo artist, Scott Campbell, who wrote on his own Instagram, “I got to tattoo a legend onto a legend. Thanks @marthastewart48 and @snoopdogg. I can retire now.”

Stewart’s post has been flooded with comments by fans astutely noting the suspiciously airbrushed-looking ink and questioning its authenticity. Even so, the consensus is that, real or fake, this tattoo rules. “I don’t even care if this is fake, I am LIVING for it!” one person commented, while another wrote, “Martha Stewart is a *real* American Gangster. Real recognizes real this is a great tattoo lol.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Stewart, Snoop Dogg, and Campbell for comment, and we will update this post if they respond.

In the meantime, there’s also speculation that Stewart’s tattoo could be part of an upcoming Super Bowl commercial. If that’s the case, get ready to see a whole lot of Martha and Snoop this Sunday—the two are already starring together in an ad for Skechers that the footwear company premiered online earlier this week and that will air during the game. No sign of any new tattoos in that one.

