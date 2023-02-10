Open in App
Sweetheart meal deal offered at Kroger

By Kylie Kidd,

7 days ago

(WFXR) — Kroger is helping all you sweethearts out there save money this year on Valentine’s Day with an Italian-inspired meal kit.

The kit includes everything for the night including wine and dessert for under $35 dollars.

Last-minute Valentine’s day shopping

Included are the following:

  • Wine: Pinetti Notte Primitivo, Zinfandel with notes of bright cherry, blackberry, and hints of white pepper
  • Salad: Kroger’s fresh Bacon Caesar Chopped Salad Kit
  • Entree: Chef Florea’s spicy marinara over Private Selection Rigatoni, Kroger recipe card linked here
  • Dessert: fresh chocolate dipped strawberries from Kroger’s Deli
