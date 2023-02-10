Sweetheart meal deal offered at Kroger

(WFXR) — Kroger is helping all you sweethearts out there save money this year on Valentine’s Day with an Italian-inspired meal kit.
The kit includes everything for the night including wine and dessert for under $35 dollars. Last-minute Valentine’s day shopping
Included are the following:
- Wine: Pinetti Notte Primitivo, Zinfandel with notes of bright cherry, blackberry, and hints of white pepper
- Salad: Kroger’s fresh Bacon Caesar Chopped Salad Kit
- Entree: Chef Florea’s spicy marinara over Private Selection Rigatoni, Kroger recipe card linked here
- Dessert: fresh chocolate dipped strawberries from Kroger’s Deli
