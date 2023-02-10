Open in App
Amsterdam, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Police arrest suspect for using stolen credit card

By Ben Mitchell,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZARY_0kjSWEQQ00

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On January 24, the Amsterdam Police Department was made aware of a stolen credit card being used at a business on Market Street. Police were able to obtain surveillance footage of the suspect and the transaction.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The suspect in the footage was identified as Tammy J. Urban, 34, of Amsterdam. On February 8, Urban turned herself in at the Amsterdam Police headquarters. Urban was arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny, and identity theft.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Convenience store owner, employee charged with stolen property, unlicensed sales
Troy, NY15 hours ago
Police: Trio arrested after Moreau traffic stop
Moreau, NY20 hours ago
Woman arrested for assault in Arlington
Arlington, VT12 hours ago
Albany man convicted of gunpoint robbery
Albany, NY1 day ago
Dating App Nightmare: Man Rapes, Assaults Woman From Rensselaer County, Police Say
Clifton Park, NY1 day ago
Motorist Saves Strangled Trooper During Valentine’s Day Fracas
Earlton, NY1 day ago
Fatal shooting suspect found not guilty of murder
Watervliet, NY1 day ago
Driver sentenced in deadly Ballston Spa pedestrian crash
Ballston Spa, NY6 hours ago
Albany man found guilty of attempted gunpoint robbery
Albany, NY1 day ago
21-Year-Old Accused Of Setting Fire To Home Near Albany College Pleads Not Guilty
Albany, NY1 day ago
Herkimer Police looking to identify suspect
Herkimer, NY2 days ago
NYSP: Suspect allegedly tried to strangle a trooper
Hudson, NY2 days ago
Whitehall man arrested in domestic dispute investigation
Queensbury, NY1 day ago
Maine Man Arrested after Fentanyl, Meth Were Seized From His Home
Albany, NY20 hours ago
Suspect in Hudson Ave arson pleaded not guilty
Albany, NY1 day ago
New York State Man Arrested After Stop, Accused of Fleeing Months Before
Albany, NY2 days ago
SP: Queensbury man stole from Walmart 20 times
Queensbury, NY2 days ago
Hudson man charged with attacking state trooper
Hudson, NY2 days ago
Sentencing adjourned in fatal shooting case
Albany, NY1 day ago
Woman convicted of driving while on heroin
Delhi, NY1 day ago
Search warrant yields drug, firearm charges for Troy man
Troy, NY3 days ago
Latham man arrested after road rage incident
Latham, NY3 days ago
Greenwich police issue warning about sextortion scamming incidents
Greenwich, NY2 days ago
Guilty plea entered in fatal Clinton Avenue hit-and-run
Albany, NY2 days ago
Bennington Police investigate possible ‘incendiary’ device
Bennington, VT1 day ago
NYSP: Arrest made connected to abandoned dog case in Herkimer County
Frankfort, NY2 days ago
Troy man arrested following drug investigation
Troy, NY3 days ago
Saratoga woman pleads guilty after Wilton drug bust
Wilton, NY2 days ago
RCSO: Sand Lake man arrested, had 10 illegal guns
Sand Lake, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy