Drug dealer sentenced to 78 months following Scottsdale arrest

A 43-year-old man has been sentenced to more the six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to drugs charges following his arrest in Scottsdale.

Eduardo Flores-Diaz of Mexico was sentenced this month by United States District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps to 78 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

In April 2022, Flores-Diaz traveled from Tucson with three co-conspirators, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona.

“The conspirators were subsequently stopped in Scottsdale . . . by federal agents and troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety during a buy/bust operation,” the release stated.

Approximately 90,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl were discovered in their possession, officials said.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces strike force operation, which “identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States,” the release stated.