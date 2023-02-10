Open in App
Massachusetts State
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: CDC adds COVID-19 vaccine to list of routine shots

By Kristin BurnellPhotojournalist: John O'DonoghueRyan Trowbridge,

7 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now added the COVID-19 vaccine to a list of routine vaccines for all...
