Anthem native excelling as McMurry University swimmer

An Anthem native is shining bright on a big stage.

Caitlyn Sauer — a McMurry University freestyle swimmer — is currently competing in the swimming championships hosted by the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Last month, she competed in the 200 and 500-yard freestyle competitions in the conference championships, according to the McMurray War Hawks website.

The current competition wraps up Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Anthem native said she gets motivation from her coach Arthur Wang.

“The support system of Coach Wang and our teammates always pushing us to be the best we can be is great,” Sauer said. “While they all want us to keep striving for faster and faster times, they also know when things get hard and understand the idea of being there.”