WKRG News 5

Alabama USPS worker sentenced to 18 months for stealing mail

By Logan Sparkman,

7 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A former United States Postal Service (USPS) worker from Huntsville accused of stealing mail from his route was sentenced by a federal judge on Friday.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Friday that a federal judge sentenced Zachary Rashad Humphrey, 31, of Huntsville to 18 months in prison for stealing mail between March and April of 2022.

According to court documents, Humphrey was employed as a mail carrier with the USPS in Huntsville when he stole mail during that two-month period in 2022. According to the DOJ, he stole checks from the mail meant to be delivered on his route and sold them on the dark web.

The DOJ says the checks Humphrey stole totaled over $40,000. Humphrey pleaded guilty to receipt of stolen matter and theft of mail by a postal employee in November 2022.

“Public servants who abuse their positions of trust to personally enrich themselves face serious consequences, including jail time,” said U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona. “I am grateful for the collaboration between federal law enforcement and the Huntsville Police Department to apprehend this defendant and bring him to justice.”

The United States Secret Service and the Postal Service Office of Inspector General were assisted by the Huntsville Police Department in this investigation.

