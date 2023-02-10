A ‘dirty’ cookie competitor is moving into Fort Worth. Things could get a little messy

The cookie wars are heating up in Fort Worth, and it’s about to get dirty.

A franchise location of an Arizona-based company called Dirty Dough is coming this summer with a menu of “super-stuffed cookie bombs” that “can get a little messy.”

“We aren’t trying to win any beauty contest with our cookies. We don’t care about being picture-perfect — cookies are for eating!” its website proclaims.

The Brookie cookie at Dirty Dough is a combination of brownie and chocolate chip cookie filled and drizzled in caramel sauce. Coco Berryessa/Dirty Dough

The “dirty” refers to the fillings, mix-ins and layers in the cookies, which are ordered for delivery or pickup. Take, for example, the Valentine’s Day cookie on the menu called Chocolate Covered Cherry: “A rich chocolate fudge cookie mixed with milk chocolate chips and filled with a cherry cordial. Topped with fudge frosting and a maraschino cherry.”

Or, the Reverse with Reese’s: “ Fudge filling wrapped with a chocolate cookie then triple wrapped with a peanut butter cookie and topped with chocolate drizzle and crushed Reese’s.”

The 2,100-square-foot store is going in western Fort Worth at 694 Alta Mere Drive , in the ALDI shopping center next to Lowe’s , according to a filing with the state’s Department of Licensing and Regulation. The site is adjacent to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth. Construction is expected to finish in early July and will include a drive-thru.

Dirty Dough started in Tempe, Arizona, and grew into nine locations mostly in Utah. Nearly 40 more locations are listed as “coming soon” on its website, including Texas cities of San Antonio, Houston, Temple and Round Rock.

The company says while its competitors focus on “making cutesy, clean cookies that look better than they taste,” its treats are made for “real life, which can get a little messy.”

It certainly does have some competition in Fort Worth, including new Crumbl Cookie locations, Tiff’s Treats, Insomnia Cookies.

And things have indeed gotten a little messy for the company in Utah, where Crumbl has filed a federal lawsuit against the smaller chains Dirty Dough and CRAVE Cookie Co., alleging they stole Crumbl’s ideas and brand concepts. The suit has gotten national attention , especially after Dirty Dough fired back with ads mocking Crumbl.

Dirty Dough has called the lawsuit baseless .