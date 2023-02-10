Open in App
Fort Worth, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

A ‘dirty’ cookie competitor is moving into Fort Worth. Things could get a little messy

By Matt Leclercq,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDZqr_0kjSNh0Y00

The cookie wars are heating up in Fort Worth, and it’s about to get dirty.

A franchise location of an Arizona-based company called Dirty Dough is coming this summer with a menu of “super-stuffed cookie bombs” that “can get a little messy.”

“We aren’t trying to win any beauty contest with our cookies. We don’t care about being picture-perfect — cookies are for eating!” its website proclaims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QkTRh_0kjSNh0Y00
The Brookie cookie at Dirty Dough is a combination of brownie and chocolate chip cookie filled and drizzled in caramel sauce. Coco Berryessa/Dirty Dough

The “dirty” refers to the fillings, mix-ins and layers in the cookies, which are ordered for delivery or pickup. Take, for example, the Valentine’s Day cookie on the menu called Chocolate Covered Cherry: “A rich chocolate fudge cookie mixed with milk chocolate chips and filled with a cherry cordial. Topped with fudge frosting and a maraschino cherry.”

Or, the Reverse with Reese’s: “ Fudge filling wrapped with a chocolate cookie then triple wrapped with a peanut butter cookie and topped with chocolate drizzle and crushed Reese’s.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fLRHv_0kjSNh0Y00
The “Reverse with Reese’s” cookie made by Dirty Dough is “fudge filling wrapped with a chocolate cookie then triple wrapped with a peanut butter cookie and topped with chocolate drizzle and crushed Reese’s.” Coco Berryessa/Dirty Dough

The 2,100-square-foot store is going in western Fort Worth at 694 Alta Mere Drive , in the ALDI shopping center next to Lowe’s , according to a filing with the state’s Department of Licensing and Regulation. The site is adjacent to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth. Construction is expected to finish in early July and will include a drive-thru.

Dirty Dough started in Tempe, Arizona, and grew into nine locations mostly in Utah. Nearly 40 more locations are listed as “coming soon” on its website, including Texas cities of San Antonio, Houston, Temple and Round Rock.

The company says while its competitors focus on “making cutesy, clean cookies that look better than they taste,” its treats are made for “real life, which can get a little messy.”

It certainly does have some competition in Fort Worth, including new Crumbl Cookie locations, Tiff’s Treats, Insomnia Cookies.

And things have indeed gotten a little messy for the company in Utah, where Crumbl has filed a federal lawsuit against the smaller chains Dirty Dough and CRAVE Cookie Co., alleging they stole Crumbl’s ideas and brand concepts. The suit has gotten national attention , especially after Dirty Dough fired back with ads mocking Crumbl.

Dirty Dough has called the lawsuit baseless .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State
Portillo’s Has Announced A Further Two Dallas-Fort Worth Locations Coming This Year
Arlington, TX2 days ago
Most Popular
'The unexpected city': The newest Fort Worth tourism commercial is voiced by a movie legend
Fort Worth, TX14 hours ago
This family-owned North Texas restaurant has the best margarita in the Lone Star State, report says
Lewisville, TX1 day ago
The Historic Restaurant In Texas Where You Can Still Experience The Old American South
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Fort Worth’s newest TV ad features a familiar voice. Is that...yes, it’s Jimmy Stewart
Fort Worth, TX19 hours ago
Fort Worth tourism generated $3 billion last year with more than 10 million visitors
Fort Worth, TX16 hours ago
‘A ’60s, Four Seasons feel’: How a Fort Worth architect transformed this restaurant space
Fort Worth, TX22 hours ago
Edelweiss, west Fort Worth German restaurant, moving after 56 years
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
World of Beer in Fort Worth to give free burgers to patrons with presidential last names
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Target's robot manicurists clock out from 3 Dallas-Fort Worth stores
Dallas, TX17 hours ago
Fort Worth’s ‘Wheelie-ing Elvi’ riders — an homage to Elvis, Evel Knievel — call it quits
Fort Worth, TX14 hours ago
Three North Texas Cities Named Among The Safest Places In America
Frisco, TX1 day ago
Video Shows Customers at First Automated McDonald’s in Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Bojangles fast food chain is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth!
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Experts Say This Texas City is One of the Most Underrated in the U.S.
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
California-based Huckleberry’s is opening its first Texas location in this Fort Worth suburb
Keller, TX3 days ago
New St. Patrick’s Day flavor from Andy’s Frozen Custard, here’s how to get it!
Dallas, TX12 hours ago
Air travelers are more satisfied with this California airport than Dallas Love Field
Santa Ana, CA15 hours ago
Fort Worth’s Mardi Gras celebration: short on parade floats, but long on Cajun flavor
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
‘Things are changing’: Fort Worth groups coordinate plans to revive Las Vegas Trail
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Why did Oklahoma get storms Wednesday, but not North Texas? It’s all about the ‘cap’
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
These are the 8 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Trains with toxic cargo pass through Fort Worth and we wouldn’t know it, county says
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
‘A beacon of service’: This Fort Worth group has been a philanthropic force for 100 years
Fort Worth, TX22 hours ago
8 Fort Worth Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
The story behind Betty Gore, a Texas teacher killed with an ax in 1980, in HBO crime drama
Wylie, TX14 hours ago
Fish City Grill Expanding in DFW
Waxahachie, TX18 hours ago
Fort Worth boutique hotel praised among Texas' best in prestigious U.S. News ranking
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Spirit Airlines adds nonstop flights from DFW to Puerto Rico starting at $59
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Have you seen Nigel? A North Texas couple is searching for their missing kangaroo
Granbury, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy