The Board of Directors for Corewell Health East, formerly Beaumont before its merger with Grand Rapids’ Spectrum Health, appointed Mona Makki to the board to help guide and lead the organization.

Makki currently serves as the director of ACCESS Community Health and Research Center in Dearborn. She also serves on the boards of numerous organizations in the community. Before transitioning to the Corewell Health East Board, she served on the Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn Community Advisory Board from 2016-2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mona to our Corewell Health East Board. She is a phenomenal community leader who has impressive experience and expertise that will serve our organization well,” says Christopher Blake, chair of the Corewell Health East Board.

Makki adds, “The mission of ACCESS centers around hope and the empowerment of people to live better, healthier lives, and that is why I am so proud to have the opportunity to join the Corewell Health East Board of Directors. I look forward to working with a dynamic group of leaders who are committed to providing compassionate, patient-centered care in our communities as we work toward a more accessible, equitable health care system.”

The post Mona Makki Named to Corewell Health East Board appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .