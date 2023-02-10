5 Craft Beer Events You Won’t Want to Miss This Season

As the days get longer and spring is just around the corner, it’s finally time to get back out in the gorgeous weather and do some beer tasting! Here are five events to add to your calendar:

Feb 10-12: Miches for a cause at Alta Baja Market, where 100% of the proceeds from their dozen+ eclectic michelada menu will go towards Turkey & Syria earthquake relief. If you’re headed in for brunch, try the El Carnicero, which is topped with breakfast botanas (toast with a fried egg, avocado, and bacon). 201-200 E 4th St, Santa Ana altabajamarket.com

Feb 19: Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel is hosting its first Culinary Cookout of 2023 with Brews & Bites, a luxurious beachside beer fest highlighting diverse drinks and eats from locals like The Bruery and Bottle Logic, as well as out-of-towners like Bow & Arrow Brewing and People’s Republic of South Central. Global street food bites are also a highlight, with everything from wood-fired Bavarian pretzels to Korean hot dogs. One Ritz Carlton Dr, Dana Point, CA. Purchase tickets here.

Feb 14-19: It’s Burger Week at Everywhere Beer Co! Grab a passport at the bar, and try to smash them all to win prizes. If you collect a stamp from four different vendors, you’ll get a burger week enamel pin. If you collect from all seven you’ll get a limited edition t-shirt and enamel pin. Vendors include What’s That You’re Cooking – Pupusa style sliders, El Brewjo – El Crunch Daddy Supreme, Bog’s Burger – Bourbon bacon burger, Back to the Burger – Cheese crusted patty melt burger, Hammer Burger, Breakfast Dreams, and Kaya’s Kitchen – Smokey pastrami burger. 1501 W Orangewood Ave, Orange

March 3-April 25: Disneyland California Adventure Food & Wine Festival festival is back for 2023, featuring beer, wine, and mixology sessions. Sessions include beverage education & tasting seminars from local breweries such as Bottle Logic, Unsung Brewing Company, and Pizza Port Brewing. Or sign up for a mixology class with bartenders and mixologists from The Blind Rabbit, Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, and Carthay Circle Lounge. Lastly wine lovers can learn the perfect pairing with sommeliers representing Disneyland Resort, Fess Parker Winery, or GoGi Wines. disneyland.com

March 11: Docent Brewing’s Field Trip Fest is back and bigger than ever after relocating to the lush Reata Park in San Juan Capistrano. The festival features a full lineup of SoCal’s best breweries, bites, and live music on two stages. Headlining Field Trip Fest is folk/rock duo Jamestown Revival from Texas, who spent 2022 touring with Willie Nelson. Purchase tickets here.

