California State
CBS Sacramento

Sequoia National Park to restore access to the Giant Forest

By CBS Sacramento,

7 days ago

Morning Headlines - 2/10/23 01:43

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK -- The public will be able to visit the Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park starting this weekend following repair of storm damage to the Generals Highway.

The famous grove of massive sequoias was closed in early January as damaging storms pounded California.

Public access was scheduled to be restored on Saturday, the National Park Service said.

The Giant Forest is at high elevation, and officials advised visitors to expect winter conditions, possibly requiring tire chains, as well as delays.

One section of the highway has been reduced to a single lane and two-lane travel is not expected to be restored before May. Also, a section of the road between Sequoia and neighboring Kings Canyon is closed for the winter season.

