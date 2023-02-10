Open in App
Leflore County, MS
Emmett Till’s relative sues Mississippi sheriff for arrest of Carolyn Bryant who was ‘linked to murder of 14-year-old’

By Miska Salemann,

7 days ago
A COUSIN of Emmett Till has sued a Mississippi sheriff to compel him to serve a nearly 70-year-old arrest warrant in connection with the teen's infamous kidnapping and killing.

The lawsuit comes months after a team found an unserved arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant, listed on the document as "Mrs. Roy Bryant."

A relative of Emmet Till hopes to compel the current Leflore County sheriff, Ricky Bank, to serve the arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant.
Till was kidnapped, tortured and killed in August 1955 after Carolyn Bryant made accusations that he grabbed her, made lewd advances, and whistled at her

The research team, which was working out of a courthouse in Leflore County, Mississippi, came across a unserved 1955 arrest warrant.

Patricia Sterling, Till's cousin, filed a new lawsuit on Tuesday against the current Leflore County sheriff, Ricky Banks.

Sterling hopes to compel Banks to serve the arrest warrant for Bryant.

“We are using the available means at our disposal to try to achieve justice on behalf of the Till family,” Sterling’s attorney Trent Walker told The Associated Press on Friday.

On August 28, 1955, Till was brutally murdered by a group of white men for allegedly flirting with a white woman.

Till was an African-American teenager from the south side of Chicago, Illinois.

The 14-year-old was visiting family in Money, Mississippi when he was murdered.

Known as a prankster, Till began bragging to his cousins that he had a white girlfriend back home.

Not believing him, the group of boys dared Till to ask out the white woman sitting behind the counter at the country store they were at.

Till took the dare and went into the store to buy some candy and was heard saying, “Bye, baby” as he exited the store.

No one else was inside the store, but Carolyn Bryant who was working behind the counter later claimed that he grabbed her, made lewd advances, and whistled at her as he left.

When Bryant's husband, Roy Bryant, returned to town a few days later, he rushed over to Till's family house with his half-brother J.W. Milam and forced Till into their car.

After beating him, they drove him down to the Tallahatchie River where they made him carry a 75-pound cotton gin fan to the bank and then ordered him to take off his clothes.

The two men beat him, gouged out his eye, shot him in the head, and threw his body into the river. Before they did, they tied the cotton gin to Till with barbed wire. It would be three days before his body was discovered.

After his death, Till's mother pushed for an open-casket funeral in Chicago.

Media attention ensued after the news circulated images of the young man's brutalized body.

The tragic torture and murder of Till became a driving force in the civil rights movement.

Now over sixty years later, Till's case has been reignited, and the woman who made the accusation that led to his murder is back in question.

After Till's death, Bryant retreated from the public eye.

She later divorced her husband Roy and remarried twice - persistently declining interview requests from the media.

Bryant is now in her late 80s, and as of last year she was reportedly receiving end-of-life hospice care in Kentucky, according to the Daily Mail.

It is not yet known how the Sheriffs office, or Bryant, will respond to the developments in the case.

