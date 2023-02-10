Open in App
Shreveport, LA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport police make arrest in carjacking that led to officer-involved shooting

By Special to the Times,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILxwY_0kjSIu8800

Shreveport Police patrol officers and detectives have made an arrest in a late afternoon carjacking turned shooting in south Shreveport.

On February 9, 2023, at 4:10 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 9300 block of Linwood Avenue at the Family Dollar. Arriving officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot injury to his hip. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for what was described as a non-life-threatening injury. He is expected to recover.

The suspect was spotted fleeing the scene as by arriving officers and they gave chase. Ultimately, officers took the suspect, 18-year-old Zechariah Stutts into custody.

During the investigation, detectives were able to determine through witness interviews, video surveillance, and other investigative factors that Stutts was in the parking lot of the business and was armed with a firearm. Stutts approached the victim as the victim exited the business and reportedly demanded his car keys. The victim attempted to flee from Stutts and Stutts fired several rounds at the victim, striking him in the hip.

Stutts was charged with Attempted First-Degree murder.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Shreveport, LA
Shreveport Suspect Wanted For Beating Woman in Front of Child
Shreveport, LA22 hours ago
Shreveport officer arrested for killing unarmed man; police release shooting video
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
‘You Shot Me’: Louisiana Cop Arrested for Killing Unarmed Black Man as He Fled
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Most Popular
Body Cam Footage Released of Fatal Shreveport Shooting
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Officer Alexander Tyler arrested for Bagley shooting; attorney speaks out
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Man killed in East Kings Highway crash identified
Bossier City, LA12 hours ago
State police: Man pointed gun at SPD officer before being shot
Shreveport, LA3 days ago
Driver killed in fatal accident on Flournoy Lucas identified
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Coroner identifies victim of fatal head-on collision in Shreveport
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Shreveport Police Seeking Teen Runaway
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
Bossier Crime Stoppers Seeking Another Counterfeiter
Bossier City, LA3 days ago
Shreveport Man Wanted in Domestic Violence Case
Shreveport, LA4 days ago
Greenwood Police Department: suspects stole trash can full of merchandise
Greenwood, LA4 days ago
Shreveport Man Wanted for Abuse by Strangulation
Shreveport, LA4 days ago
Sunday morning shooting leads to Shreveport's latest homicide victim
Shreveport, LA5 days ago
Man fatally shot outside party on Greenwood Road; victim named
Shreveport, LA5 days ago
Local drug traffickers sentenced in federal court
Ruston, LA4 days ago
Woman found shot to death in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood
Shreveport, LA7 days ago
Driver Loses Life in Three-Vehicle Crash on SH 7 West at FM 2913
Nacogdoches, TX3 days ago
Shreveport City Marshal offering amnesty program
Shreveport, LA4 days ago
Shreveport woman found guilty after stealing over $80k from employer
Shreveport, LA8 days ago
Shreveport Drive-By Shooting Suspects Arrested
Shreveport, LA14 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy