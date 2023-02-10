Open in App
Upshur County, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Upshur County Judge Jerald Dean Fowler pleads guilty to DWI charge

By Cynthia Miranda,

7 days ago

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Upshur County District Judge Jerald Dean Fowler II pleaded guilty to a driving while intoxicated charge on Monday, according to Jacob Putman, the Smith County District Attorney, who presided over the case.

Fowler was sentenced to one year of probation. He is the 115th District Court judge.

Fowler was arrested after a crash in Gilmer in September of 2022.

Putman said a DWI is not an offense that an official can be removed for. He said the state judicial conduct commission can decide whether they want to take action.

