Look: Mom Of Jason, Travis Kelce Signs Endorsement With Beer Brand

The Kelce family has taken center stage in the NFL this week, with Jason and Travis Kelce set to make history as the first pair of brothers to face one another in the Super Bowl. Jason Kelce is the starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles, while Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce headlines the Kansas City passing attack.

Their mother, Donna Kelce, has capitalized on the sudden spotlight by signing an endorsement deal.

According to Front Office Sports, Bud Light has inked a deal with the Kelce matriarch that will pay her to "bring home the Bud Light" to the city of whichever team wins Sunday's showdown.

"As of February 8th, 2023 Bud Light is officially sponsoring Donna Kelce, mom of the Kelce brothers," the deal reads. "Super Bowl Sunday will be easy to enjoy for Donna and for the winning city, as Donna will bring home the Bud Light and lead the celebration."

Donna Kelce has become a prominent figure during the lead up to the Super Bowl. She's done several media interviews, during which she displayed her custom-made half-Chiefs, half-Eagles jacket that she'll be wearing for the big game. She even accepted an invitation to watch the contest from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's box inside State Farm Stadium.

While details weren't revealed about exactly how much Bud Light she will bring to the winning city, that should continue to make her quite popular after the Super Bowl, as well.

Donna hasn't revealed this week which son she's rooting for, if either. But she's at least guaranteed the ability to celebrate alongside one of her children as he lifts the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night.