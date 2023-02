Bleacher Report

Mavs' Luka Dončić on 'Amazing' Kyrie Irving: Probably Top Ball-Handler in NBA History By Erin Walsh, 7 days ago

By Erin Walsh, 7 days ago

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić offered high praise for his new teammate Kyrie Irving on Friday. "NBA champion. Probably the best ball-handler ever in the ...