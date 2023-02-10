Open in App
Hancock, MA
See more from this location?
WWLP

Maple sugaring season has begun in Massachusetts

By Ashley Shook,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ugdO8_0kjSEUns00

HANCOCK, Mass. (WWLP) – Maple sugaring season in Massachusetts has begun for a sugarhouse in Berkshire County.

According to Massachusetts Maple Producers Association , sugarmakers are catching early runs and making their first batches of pure maple syrup.

RECORD BREAKING: It was the warmest January in Massachusetts

In a newsletter sent to 22News, Ioka Valley Farm located on Route 41 in Hancock has started. They will begin serving pancakes, waffles, and french toast with their own maple syrup this weekend from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The history of Ioka Valley Farm goes back to the year 1936. Robert and Dorothy Lead drove cattle over Brodie Mountain from Lanesboro and were settled on the property they named Ioka Valley, a Native American word meaning “beautiful.” The Leab family continues the farming tradition with horses and cattle. The third generation now offers Christmas trees, pumpkins, strawberries, and maple syrup. In 1997, the calf barn was converted into the “Calf-A” serving meals during the sugar season.

Ioka Valley Farm sells its beef and maple products online . For example, a pound of ground beef sells for $8.25, London Broil for $10 a pound, and Porterhouse for $20 a pound. A quart of Amber or Dark Syrup is $25 a quart, and granulated maple sugar for $17.50 a pound.

The weather plays a big role in the success of maple sugaring. Temperatures need to be around 30 degrees at night, just above freezing, and mid 40’s during the day, for the sap to run.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State
Western Massachusetts enjoying unseasonably warm weather in February
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Tip-A-Cop fundraiser for Special Olympics in West Springfield
West Springfield, MA19 hours ago
Bowl-A-Thon held in East Longmeadow raises money for Junior Achievement programs
East Longmeadow, MA5 hours ago
Most Popular
Springfield RV, Camping, and Outdoor show this weekend
Springfield, MA19 hours ago
BusinessWest 2023 Difference Makers announced
Springfield, MA13 hours ago
Annual Bright Nights Appreciation Breakfast in Springfield
Springfield, MA20 hours ago
2 adults, child found dead in Connecticut home identified as Massachusetts residents
Brooklyn, CT18 hours ago
Massachusetts animal shelter to save homeless puppy after rare disorder
Boston, MA1 day ago
Pedestrian safety concerns rise in the region
Chicopee, MA5 hours ago
‘Women-supporting-women’ event called ‘Sip & Shop With the Gals’ held in Northampton
Northampton, MA1 day ago
Healey taps Rep. Santiago for Veterans’ Cabinet post
Holyoke, MA19 hours ago
MassDOT road work on MassPike beginning Tuesday
Lee, MA10 hours ago
George Washington’s birthday observed in Springfield
Springfield, MA12 hours ago
Agawam looking to fill volunteer firefighter positions
Agawam, MA1 day ago
3 people without a home after fire on Page Blvd. in Springfield
Springfield, MA18 hours ago
Three Urgent Care Centers to close in Hampden County
Longmeadow, MA1 day ago
AG will send advisory on housing mandat
Middleborough, MA4 hours ago
Brush fire on New Boston Road in Sturbridge
Sturbridge, MA1 day ago
Dryer fire put out in Springfield home
Springfield, MA8 hours ago
City of Springfield is updating neighborhood plans
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Water transmission repairs begin Monday on Birnie Ave. in Springfield
Springfield, MA10 hours ago
MassHire educates workplaces on substance use disorders
Holyoke, MA12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy