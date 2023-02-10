Open in App
Blankets collected for foster children

By Izzy Post,

7 days ago

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Braley and Thompson is once again collecting new and gently used blankets for their “Wrapped in Love” campaign.

The drive allows the agency to provide a warm blanket to children they are placing into new foster homes.

Program Manager Tina Gray-Russell says that a small act of kindness can make all the difference to a child going through a turbulent change.

“Unfortunately sometimes kids will come into foster care with just the clothes on their back and in some cases only a bag full of things,” said Gray-Russell. “We just want them to automatically feel that love and that comfort of that blanket when they come in.”

The agency hopes to collect over 100 Blankets. You have until February 17th to donate. For a list of donation sites, click here .

